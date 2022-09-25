New appeal issued for missing woman

Sep. 25—A new appeal is being made by Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones to trace missing person Lisa Lee Chandler to mark the 15th anniversary of her disappearance.

The 44-year-old woman disappeared on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2007. Chandler was last seen at her home in the 5500 block of Hwy. 34 N. in Wolfe City.

Chandler was reported missing by family members when they were unable to reach her by phone. When family members went to Chandler's residence to check on her, they found the doors to be unlocked, windows open, with her purse, identification and cigarettes on the kitchen counter.

Investigators with the Hunt County Sheriff's Office were able to track Chandler's scent with bloodhounds for about five miles along Hwy. 34 toward Greenville before the trail went cold.

Over the past 15 years, sheriff's Investigators have followed up on leads from Texas to Louisiana and have not located Chandler. The Sheriff's Office intends to continue following up on every lead into her disappearance, according to Jones.

At the time of her disappearance, Chandler was approximately 5'6" tall and weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Jones stresses that no lead is insignificant and urges anyone with who might have information to call.

If you have information regarding Lisa Chandler's whereabouts, please call the Hunt County Sheriff's Office at 903-453-6838. You may also text or submit information online with Hunt County Crime Stoppers. Callers can remain anonymous. Hunt County Crime Stoppers: 903-457-2929. Online: www.huntcountycrimestoppers.net and click "submit a tip." If you have a mobile app: P3Tips.com.