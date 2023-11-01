Appeal for man after teen sexually assaulted in shop

Police investigating the assault want to speak to the man in the images

Police have released images of a man they want to speak to after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in a city centre store.

She was approached by an individual who asked for her number in Poundland, Wheeler Gate, Nottinghamshire Police said.

The girl declined but police said he persisted before sexually assaulting her.

The force says the man in the images may have information which could help their investigation.

Anyone with information about the assault which on 21 July, which happened at about 18:00 BST, is urged to contact police.

