Appeal in murder case rejected

Nov. 15—HIGH POINT — A High Point man convicted of murder in a 2017 shooting is not entitled to a new trial, the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.

Timothy Gerard Walker, 29, was convicted in August 2021 of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was accused of shooting Marcus Boyce, 31, six times in a friend's house in the 400 block of N. Centennial St. on April 9, 2017, after an argument.

Walker and another man were with the friend, James Christopher Brooks, watching television and drinking alcohol when Boyce — with whom Walker had a long-running dispute — entered the house and began arguing with Walker, according to the court record cited by the appellate court. Brooks told the men he did not want any trouble in his house.

Boyce said he would respect Brooks' request and asked Walker to go outside so that they could have a "fair fight." Walker refused and remained seated as he and Boyce continued arguing.

Boyce told Walker, "When I see you again I'm going to lay you where you stand," and "wherever I see you at, I'm gonna kill you. I don't care if it's with your son, at your grandma's house, at the store." Boyce also put his finger in Walker's face and spit on him as he yelled.

Walker then pulled a pistol from his waistband and shot Boyce repeatedly, with bullets hitting Boyce in the back, pelvis, arm, leg and chest, and then as Boyce bent over two bullets struck him in the head.

On appeal, Walker's lawyer argued that the first-degree murder charge should be dismissed because the shooting happened in the heat of an argument and that the judge at trial should have given the jury an instruction about "stand your ground" provisions in the law allowing the use of deadly force in self-defense.

However, the appellate court wrote that prior court decisions establish that the charge of first-degree murder can be justified by numerous elements of this case, including the number of times Boyce was shot, Walker leaving the house without trying to help Boyce, then evading police for 18 days and telling his girlfriend that he intended to deny even being at the house, and Walker having bought the gun in anticipation of a confrontation with Boyce.

And the appeals court agreed with the judge's decision not to instruct the jury on "stand your ground" self-defense provisions because "the use of deadly force cannot be excessive and must still be proportional" to the threat posed.

Before the shooting, Walker's prior convictions including drug possession and common law robbery.