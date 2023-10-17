Appeal over man's body found in Huddersfield River Colne in 2012

Detectives are trying to identify a man whose body was pulled from a river in Huddersfield 11 years ago.

The man's body was recovered from the River Colne, off Leeds Road in Huddersfield, on 13 September 2012.

His identity has since remained a mystery but officers believe he was from Lithuania due to a bracelet on his wrist, West Yorkshire Police said.

A post mortem test failed to establish the cause of death and international inquiries have been unsuccessful.

Det Sgt David Mathers said they were "reaching the end" of their inquiry but were still trying to track down any relatives and had made enquiries in the UK and Europe "to see if this man matches any unaccounted for missing people".

The man was a white European, 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build and possibly aged between 20 and 40.

He had short-cropped light brown hair, a ginger moustache and close-cropped beard, but no teeth.

The force has issued an e-fit image of how he may have looked before his death in 2012.

Mr Mathers added: "If you knew a man fitting this description in the Huddersfield area or even further afield who suddenly disappeared then please contact Kirklees CID."

