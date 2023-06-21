Appeal rejected in child pornography case

Jun. 21—Earlier this month, the 11th District Court of Appeals rejected Russell Lautanen's appeal of his conviction on 15 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance.

Lautanen was convicted of 15 second-degree felonies after a jury trial in January 2022, and was sentenced to 30 to 31 years in prison in March of that year. He filed an appeal in April of 2022.

According to the appellate opinion, when Lautanen visited a store to upgrade to a new cell phone, one of the employees found pictures of naked minors on Lautanen's phone while the phone contents were being transferred. The employee then notified police.

According to the appeals court's decision, Lautanen's attorneys raised six potential reasons to overturn the conviction.

The first two assignments of error claim the convictions were not supported by sufficient evidence, and the convictions were against the weight of evidence. The court found that evidence did not weigh heavily against conviction, which means that the the first two assignments of error are without merit.

The third assignment of error claims the court should not have admitted a report on cellphone data because the report did not have an author associated with it, and the report denied Lautanen a chance to confront a witness against him. There is scant Ohio case law on cell phone reports, but testimony was presented that identified the devices, according to the opinion.

The fifth assignment of error claims that consecutive sentences were not supported by the record, claiming that Lautanen only received the images from a third party. According to the opinion, Judge Marianne Sezon articulated her reasoning for the consecutive sentences, noting the disturbing and sexual nature of the offense, according to the opinion.

Lautanen's final grounds for appeal were that the trial court should have merged all 15 counts into one, according to the opinion. The 11th District opinion cited multiple cases where each file was a separate count of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance.

According to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Lautanen will be eligible for release in 2052.