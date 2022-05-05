Appeal rejected in rape case

May 5—The 11th District Court of Appeals has rejected an appeal from Justin Furmage, who was sentenced to 155 years in prison after being convicted of eight counts of rape and eight counts of gross sexual imposition.

In September 2020, Furmage was found guilty of eight counts of rape, first-degree felonies, and eight counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies. In the case, he was accused of raping a child between February 2014 and July 2019.

In November 2020, Judge Thomas Harris sentenced Furmage to 115 years to life, plus 40 years. Furmage appealed his conviction.

In the appeal, Furmage's attorneys raised nine assignments of error to the appeals court, including claims that his conviction was against the weight of evidence. They also argued that improper evidence had been allowed at trial, that Furmage was not allowed to present his entire defense at trial, and the court should have granted a mistrial after members of the jury heard information not included in the case.

On Monday, the judges of the 11th District Court of Appeals made their decision and released an opinion, affirming the trial court's decision and either declining to address Furmage's assignments of error or finding them without merit.

Furmage will be eligible for parole in August 2175, according to information from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.

Furmage is also serving a 10-year sentence in prison after entering an Alford guilty plea to two counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, second-degree felonies. That sentence is running concurrently with the 155 year to life sentence in the rape case. As part of an agreement relating to that case, a pair of pending criminal cases against Furmage were dismissed.

Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole said she was happy with the result. She said the system worked in this case.

"People need to have their day in court, they need to have their appeal," O'Toole said. "And once that is concluded, we know that justice has been served."