Appeal scheduled for life sentence in child sexual assault conviction

Jun. 22—An appeal hearing is scheduled next week for a Hunt County man who received the maximum sentence after a jury found him guilty of the sexual abuse of children.

Robert James Wallen of Quinlan was convicted in in the 354th District Court in October 2022 on one indictment of continuous sexual assault of a child of less than 14 years of age. He had pleaded not guilty.

A hearing on Wallen's appeal is scheduled Monday before the Sixth Court of Appeals in Texarkana.

Wallen, 46, was arrested by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office in August 2021.

The indictment alleged the incidents took place on or around June 1, 2021 and was filed as a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.

The jury returned with the guilty verdict following a four day trial and the life sentence following a hearing the next day.

Following the jury's decision, District Attorney Noble D. Walker Jr. said that because parole was not available in the case, Wallen will have to serve a life sentence.