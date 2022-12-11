Appeal for tree planting help to create Shropshire hedgerows

A project creating new wildlife habitats is asking for help to plant thousands of trees.

Stepping Stones, a National Trust project in Shropshire, has been working to create passageways for animals to move around in.

The trust has about 15,000 trees to plant to create about 3km (1.86miles) of hedgerow and has asked for people to come to planting sessions this winter.

Project officer Charlie Bell said experience was not necessary.

"The sort of trees we put in hedgerows are often called whips, they're very young trees so we don't have to dig huge great holes," he said.

The first planting dates will be on 16 and 18 December with others spread across the weeks through to March.

Ms Bell said the aim of the hedgerows is to help wildlife move around the county between the Stretton hills, Long Mynd and Stiperstones.

"Hedgerows not only provide food and shelter for wildlife in themselves, they're like super highways for things like dormice, birds, bats and small mammals," she added.

The trees have been paid for by the Green Recovery Challenge Fund and Ms Bell said people who want to help can book a session via the National Trust website.

