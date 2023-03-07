Appeals court affirms 2022 murder conviction for Justin Blake

Three members of the Indiana Court of Appeals have denied Justin M. Blake's effort to get his 2022 murder conviction overturned.

Blake and co-defendant Britany Overton were charged with the murder of Alex Jackson.

Overton testified against Blake at his trial. The state dismissed her murder charge and allowed her to plead guilty to robbery as a level 5 crime. She was sentenced to 20 years in jail.

Blake was convicted of murder and robbery. He received a sentence of 58 years on the murder charge and three years on the robbery. The sentences are to be served consecutively.

He filed an appeal of his convictions alleging the trial court "erred in admitting prejudicial evidence during his trial," and in instructing the jury on accomplice liability. Blake alleged his conviction for murder and robbery constitute double jeopardy.

After reviewing the case, the appeals court affirmed Blake's conviction and sentence.

Background of murder charge

Blake, Jackson, Overton, and an unknown person identified as "K. J." were traveling around Indianapolis in Jackson's rental stopping to shoplift and commit armed robbery, according to court documents.

At some point, Blake became paranoid that Jackson was going to "snitch" on them. He directed the group to a place on North Mann Road in Morgan County.

Blake and K.J. forced Jackson from the vehicle and into a wooded area.

Overton testified she heard Jackson scream followed by several gunshots. Blake and K.J. then returned to the car and left the area.

After dropping off K.J., Blake told Overton he had shot Jackson.

Blake kept Jackson's vehicle. He crashed it several days later while running from the police.

K.J. was never identified by Blake or Overton.

Blake may appeal the appeal court's decision.

