Appeals court affirms Chippewa County drug conviction, rejects argument that informant was unreliable

Aug. 21—MONTEVIDEO — The Minnesota Court of Appeals in a ruling released Monday rejected an appeal by a Chippewa County defendant serving a 126-month prison sentence for first-degree drug possession.

Luis Enrique Leal, 27, argued that there was not sufficient evidence of probable cause for the Chippewa County District Court to issue the search warrant that led to his arrest. Officers with the Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force executed the search warrant Jan. 9, 2020, at his home in Montevideo. Court documents say officers seized 23 grams of cocaine, 25.6 grams of marijuana, 400.5 grams of heroin, about $1,300 in cash, torn money-gram receipts and a notebook with a ledger.

In part, the search warrant was issued based on information provided by a "cooperating defendant" who had been arrested on drug charges. Leal argued that this informant was unreliable and had a motive to fabricate the truth, he contended.

Leal also argued that the use of his 2015 drug conviction was "too remote" or too old to consider when issuing the warrant.

In its ruling, the Court of Appeals noted that investigators had confirmed statements from the informant. It also rejected the argument that the 2015 conviction was too old. In its decision, the court stated that the "totality of circumstances alleged in the search-warrant application provided a substantial basis to find probable cause for a search of Leal's home."

Leal is currently incarcerated at the Minnesota Correctional Institute in Faribault with an expected release date of January 2027, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.