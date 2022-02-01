Appeals Court affirms convictions of Brockton man sentenced to prison for 2015 shooting

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Appeals Court has affirmed the convictions of a man who was sentenced to prison for shooting another man in the city in 2015.

In December 2019, a jury deliberated for nine hours and found Kelby Correia, now 30, guilty of one count each of armed assault with intent to murder, aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm.

Judge Angel Kelley sentenced Correia to serve 8 to 12 years in prison, followed by three years of probation upon his release.

The incident occurred on June 13, 2015.

Brockton police and Massachusetts State Police responded to a report of shots fired and found a person with a gunshot injury outside the Oak Street Convenience Store.

Police located the 29-year-old Stoughton man with a gunshot wound to his right leg. He was taken by ambulance to Boston Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Police later reviewed surveillance video from the nearby Pizza Palace, which showed Correia, who was 23 at the time of the incident, and three other men in the moments leading up to the shooting.

During his trial at the Plymouth County Superior Court in Brockton, prosecutors presented eyewitness testimony and the surveillance video.

Throughout the four-year court proceedings, prosecutors painted a portrait of Correia as a gang-affiliated instigator of one of Brockton’s most violent years in recent memory. Police linked Correia to a network of gangs they called the Perkins Ave, Green Street and Spring Street gangs, and said that less than a month before the shooting outside Pizza Palace, Correia had accompanied another man while he shot five people outside Bar Dino’s in Brockton. All of the victims in both shootings survived.

Correia appealed his convictions, but the Appeals Court rejected all of his claims on appeal and upheld the convictions last week.

“In 2015, there was a spate of gun violence in the City of Brockton, with nine murders being committed, five of which involved firearms,” Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said in a Friday written statement. “I commend the Appeals Court on their thoughtful decision. Prosecutions like this one against Kelby Correia go a long way in sending a strong message that we are all working together toward a common goal of trying to keep our communities safe.”

