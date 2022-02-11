Appeals court affirms convictions secured by Kern County District Attorney

Feb. 11—The 5th District Court of Appeal upheld a pair of convictions prosecuted by the Kern County District Attorney's Office, the office announced this week.

Two cases were affirmed by the appeals court and highlighted by the DA's office on social media: a first-degree murder conviction for Michael Beardsley, an inmate at Wasco State Prison; and a conviction for attempted murder by Bakersfield man Demetrius Frank Bailey Jr.

Neither defendant's counsel could be reached for comment Thursday.

People v. Michael Beardsley

Michael Beardsley was convicted of first-degree murder in 2019 and sentenced to serve 91 years to life.

The conviction stems from a 2017 incident in which Beardsley and his cellmate, James Morris, began to fight. The defendant weighed two options: he could let the victim live, or die, according to the facts of the case listed in the appeals court's decision. He decided to kill because his "life was over either way," and had learned Morris was a "child molester," the decision noted.

After the fight, Beardsley wrote in a letter, "I killed my celly because he washed his hands. LOL. Crazy, right," said the decision, which was issued Tuesday.

The appellate court weighed two factors during its proceedings. First the defendant blamed his counsel for "failing to object" when an officer said he was scared of Beardsley during the testimony. Furthermore, the inmate claims he was unable to pay the fees and fines imposed as part of the conviction.

Both factors were unsubstantiated, the court said.

"We will conclude the officer's testimony describing his own emotional state was irrelevant but did not prejudice the trial," the appeals court upheld. "We also find Beardsley failed to ... to prove inability to pay and the court did not otherwise deny him due process."

People v. Demetrius Frank Bailey Jr.

In June 2016, the defendant fired four shots at his girlfriend's daughter and the daughter's boyfriend. The boyfriend was wounded in the leg, hip and abdomen, said the opinion filed by the appeals court, which was released Monday.

A jury convicted Demetrius Bailey Jr. in October 2018 on seven felony charges, including one count of attempted murder and two counts of dissuading a victim by force. He was sentenced to 302 years in prison, pursuant to the "Three Strikes Law."

The defendant filed an appeal based on four matters, according to the decision.

First, Bailey requested the testimony of a witness, which was recorded, should be barred from usage because that person could not remember the statements that were made, the decision by the appeals court states. The witness — only identified as Volonda — had a stroke and therefore couldn't remember talking to the detectives or her argument with the defendant.

Prosecutors said the defendant had not raised this issue during the trial.

The appeals court sided with the prosecutors and said in the opinion: "We conclude the trial court did not abuse its discretion in admitting the statements and any error in doing so was harmless."

Furthermore, the court did note that defense attorneys had objected to the use of Volanda's recorded interview, but did not "object on the ground raised in the defendant's appeal." Furthermore, the court said even if Volanda's statements were barred from consideration, the outcome of the trial would not have changed.

The defendant also argued that insufficient evidence was used to prove he intimidated a witness from approaching the police. The appeals court said insufficient evidence existed for this claim, and that a witness overheard the threats he had made to another victim.

The defendant argued his sentencing violated the Eighth Amendment, which does not allow for cruel or unusual punishment. The appeals court rejected this matter, noting in its decision that Bailey did not raise this matter in trial court.

The defendant also received seven days of local custody credits, created from when he was awaiting transport from a state hospital to a local jail. The appeals court sided with Bailey and awarded him these days.

