Appeals court affirms decision to grant new trial in Boulder County triple-murder case

Apr. 14—The Colorado Court of Appeals has affirmed a Boulder district judge's ruling that a man previously convicted in a triple-murder case should get a new trial due to juror misconduct.

Garrett Coughlin, 29, was convicted in 2019 of three counts of felony first-degree murder and one count of aggravated robbery in the shooting deaths of Wallace White, Kelly Sloat-White, and Emory Fraker on April 13, 2017, at the Whites' home in Coal Creek Canyon.

Coughlin was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

But Coughlin's defense attorneys filed an appeal asking for a new trial, alleging two jurors lied on their questionnaires.

Then-Boulder District Court Judge Judith LaBuda granted the appeal and overturned the conviction, finding that one of the jurors deliberately and repeatedly lied or misled the court about her family's criminal history.

LaBuda ruled that "If a juror will go to such lengths to hide their own personal legal history, then we cannot rely on that juror's compliance with an oath to seek the truth."

The Boulder County District Attorney's Office appealed the decision, arguing that defense attorneys knew the juror's son had a juvenile record prior to the trial beginning and that this knowledge constituted a waiver on the issue.

Coughlin's defense team said they did know about that juvenile case but were not able to conclude the juror had deliberately lied until more information was gained after trial.

In a ruling issued Thursday, the Colorado Court of Appeals affirmed the decision of LaBuda, who has since retired.

Specifically to the issue prosecutors raised, the Court of Appeals ruled that the reason for the conviction being overturned was the "pattern of deceit throughout the jury selection process and post-trial proceedings" by the juror, and that defense knowledge of the juvenile case did not change the fact that Coughlin may not have received a fair trial.

"The district court considered the new evidence presented by the People and concluded that it did not alter the legal basis of its finding that Coughlin was entitled to a new trial based on structural error," the ruling read. "The district court was certainly in the best position to evaluate the impact the undisclosed information would have had on its own ruling... And the court concluded that the timing of the defense discovery of the juvenile record did not alter its ultimate finding of structural error."

Prosecutors and defense attorneys did not issue any further statements on the ruling Thursday.

Coughlin, who is in custody at Crowley County Correctional Facility in Olney Springs, does not have a future court date set in Boulder County at this time.