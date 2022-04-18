Appeals court affirms Diyante Dickens' methamphetamine conviction

Bags containing substances that tested positive for heroin (left) and methamphetamine were discovered during a traffic stop in Centerville.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Richmond man will continue serving his sentence after the state appeals court affirmed his methamphetamine conviction.

Diyante Marcus Dickens, 32, was sentenced June 7, 2021, to an aggregate eight years after a jury convicted him of Level 4 felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement and false informing. Dickens is serving the sentence in the Westville Correctional Facility with a projected release date of Jan. 21, 2027, according to Indiana Department of Correction online records.

In his appeal, Dickens challenged that his rights were violated when he was detained as the passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop and that evidence presented did not support his methamphetamine conviction. The Court of Appeals of Indiana, in its opinion, indicates "that the police conduct was reasonable and did not violate Dickens’s rights" and evidence presented was sufficient that "a reasonable jury could have determined beyond a reasonable doubt that Dickens was guilty" of the methamphetamine charge.

Dickens was riding April 16, 2020, in a vehicle driven by a woman without a valid driver's license, according to the opinion. A Wayne County Sheriff's officer recognized the woman as having a suspended license and executed a traffic stop at Casey's General Store in Centerville.

Dickens failed to follow officer instructions to keep his hands in sight and exhibited nervous behavior, according to the opinion's discussion of the case. Once out of the vehicle, Dickens' took a stance with fists clenched, leading officers to think he might fight them. He then resisted being handcuffed for officer safety, including getting partly back in the vehicle. Dickens was struck by officers and eventually tased. At that point, he fell to the ground with his right arm extended under the vehicle.

A blue headphone case was later found under the vehicle in the area where Dickens' hand had been, the opinion said. The case contained 26.5 grams of methamphetamine and 5.7 grams of heroin.

In the appeal, Dickens argued that officers had no evidence to support any suspicion of criminal activity and unreasonably determined he should be handcuffed. The appeals court determined it "cannot say the degree of intrusion into Dickens’s privacy was high" and dismissed the argument his rights had been violated.

Dickens' appeal also challenged whether evidence presented was supported the jury's guilty verdict. The appeal argued that the driver could have dropped the case and claimed that officers never saw the case in Dickens' possession while they attempted to handcuff them.

Officer trial testimony indicated the case was not present prior to the vehicle stopping at Casey's and that the driver was watched when exiting the vehicle and was not seen dropping anything, the opinion said. An officer also testified that Dickens threw the case under the vehicle during the scuffle. Therefore, the appeals court determined evidence was sufficient for conviction.

A bag containing a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine weighed 26.5 grams.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Appeals court affirms Diyante Dickens' methamphetamine conviction