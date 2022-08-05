Appeals court affirms Richmond man's methamphetamine conviction

INDIANAPOLIS — A Richmond man sentence to nearly two decades in prison had his challenge of a police officer's testimony denied by the Court of Appeals of Indiana.

Lanny G. Fultz II, 48, appealed his conviction by jury of Level 5 felony possession of methamphetamine. Fultz, who admitted being a habitual offender, was then sentenced to four years for the possession conviction, with that sentence enhanced four years by the habitual offender adjudication.

Fultz later was sentenced to an additional 11½ years in prison when settling four additional cases through a plea agreement with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. He is now serving 19½-year aggregate sentence in the Miami Correctional Level 3 Facility, with a projected release date of Jan. 30, 2034, according to Indiana Department of Correction online records.

In his appeal, Fultz claimed the testimony of a Richmond Police Department officer should not have been admitted during the trial because the officer had no independent recollection and cited his report for his testimony. The appeals court found no reversible error and affirmed the conviction.

The appeals court opinion indicates that other RPD officers testified about the same evidence, providing sufficient testimony to convict Fultz.

That case resulted from an August 2018 traffic stop of a vehicle in which Fultz was a passenger. Fultz claimed responsibility for 3 grams of methamphetamine found inside the vehicle, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

After receiving the eight-year sentence, Fultz was then sentenced during March 2021 to the additional 11½ years. He received a nine-year sentence after pleading guilty to Level 4 felony dealing methamphetamine and a consecutive 2½-year sentence after pleading guilty to Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine, according to the sentencing orders.

The plea agreement dismissed additional felony charges in those two cases and completely dismissed two additional felony cases.

Story continues

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Fultz was already incarcerated when he was read an arrest warrant during May 2020 on the Level 3 and Level 4 felony dealing charges that resulted from a Wayne County Drug Task Force investigation. The investigation included two controlled buys that both occurred within 500 feet of a school.

The 2½-year possession sentence resulted from a case filed during September 2019 after an incident inside the Wayne County Courthouse. Fultz's jail cellmate allegedly arranged for methamphetamine to be given to Fultz so he could smuggle it into the jail, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Officers overheard the plan while monitoring a jail phone call and stopped the plot when a small paper bundle was put into Fultz's hands while he waited outside a courtroom for a hearing.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Appeals court affirms Richmond man's methamphetamine conviction