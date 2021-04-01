Appeals court affirms ruling in Hoosier Park robbery

Rebecca Bibbs, The Herald Bulletin, Anderson, Ind.
·2 min read

Apr. 1—INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld a Madison County judge's decision to revoke participation in a community corrections program for a man who tried to rob two women at Hoosier Park Racing and Casino.

As a result, Quinton Delany Jackson will serve the remaining 916 days of his sentence in prison.

Attorneys for Jackson argued the evidence did not support Madison County Circuit Court 1 Judge Angela Warner-Sims' decision and that sending him to prison was an abuse of discretion.

"A defendant is not entitled to serve a sentence in a probation program; rather, such placement is a matter of grace and a conditional liberty that is a favor, not a right," Judge James S. Kirsch wrote in the opinion filed March 17.

Jackson and another person held two women at gunpoint and demanded money on Oct. 27, 2015, in the parking lot of the casino in Anderson, according to the opinion. That same day, he was arrested and charged with Level 3 felony robbery.

Jackson in March 2017 entered a plea agreement that capped his time in prison at five years. A month later, Warner-Sims sentenced him to 10 years, with three suspended and two to be served in the Continuum of Sanctions program.

Jackson was accepted into the program in January 2020. However, by March, the Madison County Prosecutor's Office had filed a petition to revoke his privileges, alleging he had tested positive for cannabinoids, had six instances of unaccounted time away from the work release facility and was behind on obligations to the Madison County Community Justice Center.

In May, Warner-Sims ruled that Jackson had violated the terms of his work release. Initially, she revoked 18 days to the Madison County Detention Center, 365 days suspended to Community of Sanctions and concluded he had 916 days left to serve in community corrections followed by two years' probation.

Jackson was allowed to return to work release at the end of May, but by the end of July, prosecutors alleged he again had unaccounted time on several days that month. In one instance, he returned to the work release facility nearly two hours late.

In addition, the appeals opinion said, Jackson was "under the influence" of an unidentified substance on July 28 and owed $2,185 to the community justice center.

According to the opinion, the trial court was obligated to prove only one of the violations to legitimately revoke Jackson's privileges. He never challenged prosecutors' assertions regarding the unaccounted time, thereby conceding he had violated the terms of his sentence, it noted.

"In considering these acknowledged violations, the trial court correctly found that Jackson violated the terms of COS," the appeals court said.

Follow Rebecca R. Bibbs on Twitter at @RebeccaB_THB, or call 765-640-4883.

Recommended Stories

  • In Italy spy story, Navy captain struggled with mortgage

    Italy’s spy thriller took a decidedly mundane turn Thursday with indications that the Italian Navy captain accused of passing classified documents to Russia was desperate for extra money to pay his mortgage and support his four children. Walter Biot, an Italian Navy frigate captain most recently assigned to a policy position at the Defense Ministry, was being held at Rome’s Regina Coeli prison. Biot was arrested on espionage charges Tuesday after he was allegedly caught passing a pen drive of classified documents, including some on NATO operations, to a Russian Embassy official in exchange for 5,000 euros ($5,900).

  • Williams had seven seasons left on his UNC contract. It never mentions retirement.

    Williams signed a contract extension in 2018.

  • The FDA could authorize Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 15 year olds 'in time for the fall school year,' former FDA commissioner says

    Scott Gottlieb was asked on CNBC on Tuesday when he thought the FDA could approve the vaccine for 12-15 year olds.

  • Utah Jazz players feared it was 'the end' when their plane's engine failed after hitting a flock of birds

    Jazz guard Mike Conley said it felt like the plane was breaking apart in midair as players sat in silence, unsure of what was happening.

  • 22 surprising things you probably didn't know about 'How I Met Your Mother'

    The sitcom is well-known for its controversial ending, but there are plenty of things even the biggest fans might not know about the show.

  • Why Americans Could Be Paying for Biden’s Infrastructure Plan Long After the Roads Are Built

    President Joe Biden’s massive $2 trillion infrastructure plan carries with it a corresponding tax on corporations that, as introduced yesterday, will be paying for the plan long after the bulldozers go quiet. The Biden plan would use a full eight years to undertake the most badly needed repairs to roads and bridges, expand meaningful passenger rail beyond the northeast and finally get high-speed Internet to rural areas.

  • Lucas Museum pushes opening to 2023 as COVID-19 protocols slow construction

    The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in L.A. says building construction will run into 2022. Exhibitions and landscaping will follow.

  • Optometrists aren’t surgeons. Florida lawmakers should not let them perform eye surgery | Opinion

    All physicians take the oath to protect patients, so it’s disheartening that some Florida lawmakers support legislation that would put patients in harm’s way. The Legislature is considering Senate Bill 876 and House Bill 631, which would allow optometrists — who are not medical doctors or trained surgeons — to perform surgery on, inside and around the eye with lasers and scalpels.

  • Britney Spears says she's 'embarrassed' by hit documentary

    'Framing Britney Spears' detailed pop star's conservatorship; FOX News chief correspondent Jonathan Hunt reports

  • Blue Jays beat Yankees 3-2 in 10th inning as fans return

    Randal Grichuk led off the 10th with an RBI double, and the Toronto Blue Jays took advantage of the second year of starting extra innings with a runner on second to beat the New York Yankees 3-2 Thursday in the major league opener. Fans returned to Yankee Stadium for the first time since 2019. After pinch-runner Michael Tauchman stole two bases, he was thrown out at the plate by Biggio trying to score on a grounder by AL batting champion DJ LeMahieu.

  • Bigfoot and aliens? National parks have fun with April Fools’ posts. Take a look

    Wait, is the Grand Canyon actually painted?

  • Strome, DeBrincat score, Blackhawks cool off Canes 2-1

    Dylan Strome and Alex DeBrincat scored in a 3:33 span early in the second period, Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Tuesday night. Chicago ended Carolina’s three-game winning streak and handed the Hurricanes their second regulation loss in 15 games (11-2-2) despite being outshot 32-16. Chicago was badly outplayed early, but managed to buckle down defensively after getting a two-goal lead and limiting the Hurricanes.

  • AOC says Biden's infrastructure plan is way too small - she wants a $10 trillion package

    A $10 trillion plan could create tens of millions of "good union jobs," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on MSNBC's "Rachel Maddow Show."

  • 17 culture picks: 'Broadway Backwards' with Jim Parsons, Cynthia Erivo, Glenn Close

    Your weekend watch list also includes a profile of Twyla Tharp, a classic concert by Jessye Norman and an interactive murder mystery set in East L.A.

  • Plant Art Is the Logical Next Step in Our Flora Obsession

    Lush landscapes, still lifes, and graphic prints are the jolt of color you need in a green jungle—and you can't kill them Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • COVID-19 pushing us to breaking point, says French headteacher

    SAINT-MAUR-DES-FOSSES, France (Reuters) - French headteacher Laurence Coureul has spent the COVID-19 pandemic working long hours trying to keep her school running despite pupils and staff getting the virus, but with cases now rising again, she feels she’s reaching her limit. "The teams are getting exhausted," she said of her staff at the Joan of Arc junior school in Saint-Maur-des-Fosses, a southern suburb of Paris, where this week another two classes were ordered home because some pupils were infected. The government of French President Emmanuel Macron has made it a point of pride that - unlike many other countries - France has not closed its schools through most of the pandemic.

  • Blackhawks' Bowman named as GM of 2022 US Olympic men's team

    With an opportunity to draw from what he considers the deepest pool of American-born talent ever assembled, Stan Bowman welcomes expectations that come with being the general manager of USA Hockey’s 2022 Olympic men’s national team. “I’m humbled and honored and can’t wait to get started,” the three-time Stanley Cup-winning Chicago Blackhawks GM said upon being selected for the U.S. team post on Wednesday. “You just look around the NHL and we’ve got American players all over the place doing special things every night,” he added.

  • Coin firm pays it forward after Georgia man paid in pennies

    A global company has stepped in to solve quite a “coinundrum” for a Georgia man. When Bellevue, Washington-based Coinstar heard about his predicament, they decided that change was needed. “Coinstar has been in the coin business for 30 years and we process approximately 41 billion coins annually – so picking up 91,000 pennies was all in a day’s work,” Coinstar CEO Jim Gaherity said in a statement.

  • The Satan Shoe saga ends with the 666th sneaker unsold

    So dawn goes down to day/nothing satanic can stay. Streetwear company MSCHF says it will not ship the 666th pair of Satan Shoes after Nike sought a temporary restraining order against its unauthorized Nike Air Max 97s, which were modified in collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X and allegedly contain a drop of real human blood. But whoops — MSCHF said Wednesday that it has already shipped the other 665 pairs of shoes, which sold for $1,018 when they went on sale earlier this week. So sad! Sorry Nike! Meanwhile, the most satanic pair of all, the 666th, which was going to be used in a giveaway on April 2, will no longer be up for grabs due to Nike's lawsuit. Read more at The Verge. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersDear Mr. Trump, America needs youMatt Gaetz, trying to prove his extortion claims, shares salacious new details of the DOJ's case against him

  • Georgia lawmaker arrested for knocking on Gov. Kemp's door calls possible 8-year prison term 'unfounded'

    Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon, who was arrested last week after attempting to gain access to the office where Gov. Brian Kemp was signing a controversial voting restriction bill into law, said Thursday that her actions were justified.