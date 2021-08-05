Appeals court affirms sentence in attack of jail inmate

Aug. 5—INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Court of Appeals has affirmed the 24-year prison sentence given to a man found guilty of a brutal attack in 2019 against a fellow inmate at the Madison County Jail.

According to the opinion authored by appeals Judge Robert R. Altice Jr., the court found no merit in Terrance L. Smoots Jr.'s claims he was denied the right to confront his accusers under the Sixth Amendment and that Madison County Circuit 6 Judge Mark Dudley abused his discretion in sentencing.

"Smoots's arguments that his sentence was inappropriate when considering the nature of the offenses avails him of nothing, as we are unpersuaded that the brutal and unprovoked offenses warrant revision of his sentence," Altice said in the 19-page opinion filed July 27.

Smoots, 29, is serving his sentence at Pendleton Correctional Facility. His earliest release date is July 4, 2037.

Smoots's criminal history, according to the opinion, includes five juvenile offenses that would have been felonies and 14 that would have been misdemeanors had they been committed as an adult. They include burglary and theft, firearm possession, criminal conversion and receiving stolen property, criminal trespass and fleeing law enforcement.

Regarding the incident under consideration by the appeals court, Smoots and two other inmates left their cell block about 2:20 p.m. Sept. 24, 2019, for that of Robert Simmons, a Department of Correction offender held at the jail.

"Someone shut the door from the inside, thus locking the four men in the same cell," the opinion said.

By 2:30 p.m., the jail surveillance video showed two of the inmates dragging Simmons from the cell with his pants around his ankles. The men kicked Simmons down a set of concrete stairs where correctional officers found him unconscious and unable to respond to questioning.

Once he regained consciousness, Simmons reported to medical staff at an Anderson hospital that the fight had been over a "street beef." He later told investigators he was "jumped" by the inmates because they thought he was a snitch.

"Although Simmons claimed that he was not a 'snitch,' he did not want to make a statement because that would 'make things worse,'" the opinion said. He also later told victim's assistance representatives he would not participate in Smoots's prosecution because he feared for his life as well as that of his mother and child.

However, in a recorded jail visit with his mother four days after the attack, Simmons identified Smoots as his attacker.

Smoots was convicted of Level 5 felony battery resulting in serious bodily injury, Level 4 felony criminal confinement resulting in moderate bodily injury and Level 6 felony obstruction of justice, Level 6 felony attempted obstruction of justice and as a habitual offender.

According to the opinion, the trial court found that Smoots had solicited the participation of third parties who allegedly threatened Simmons' life if he participated in the court proceedings. That, Dudley said, was sufficient for Smoots to forfeit his right to face his accuser, though Simmons' statements were admitted.

The appeals court agreed, saying the "forfeiture by wrongdoing doctrine" provides an exception to the guarantees of the Sixth Amendment.

"Thus, when considering this evidence, we conclude that the State proved by a preponderance of the evidence that Smoots's conduct was designed to prevent Simmons from testifying against him," the opinion said.

Follow Rebecca R. Bibbs on Twitter at @RebeccaB_THB, or call 765-640-4883.