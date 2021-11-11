Appeals court affirms sentence for failure to register as sex offender

INDIANAPOLIS — Levi T. Woosley does not think a 3½-year sentence for failing to register as a sex offender is appropriate.

The Court of Appeals of Indiana, however, does.

The appeals court affirmed the slightly aggravated sentence Circuit Court Judge David Kolger, who has since retired, gave Woosley for the Level 5 felony, according to the court's opinion. Woosley is currently in the Plainfield Correctional Institution with a projected release date of Dec. 23, 2023, according to Indiana Department of Correction online records.

Crime: Richmond man accused of leading hourlong pursuit with stolen street sweeper

Crime: Drug Task Force arrests 3, seizes 178 grams of drugs

Crime: 20-year-old sentenced to time served, probation in teenager's death

Woosley, 28, was charged in April 2020 with failure to register after law enforcement found he resided at a different address than listed in the registry, the opinion said. The charge was enhanced to a Level 5 felony because of a previous conviction for failing to register.

In Union County, Woosley was convicted in 2014 of sexual misconduct with a minor and sentenced to six years with 3½ years suspended to probation. He later had 1½ years of the probation time revoked and converted to incarceration after violating his probation.

That conviction requires Woosley to register as a sex offender.

In May, Kolger found Woosley's criminal history, the probation violation and a lack of remorse as aggravating factors, the opinion said, while finding only undue hardship on Woosley's family as a mitigating circumstance. That led to the aggravated 3½-year sentence, which is six months more than the three-year advisory sentence for a Level 5 felony conviction and less than the six-year maximum.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Woosley's appeal said the sentence was inappropriate because of the nature of the offense and his character. The appeal said the failure to register was not egregious and did not harm anyone.

Story continues

Woosley said he has made life changes in the past six years, including the raising of three young children, working, buying a vehicle and avoiding people who engage in criminal activity. The appeal also said Woosley accepted responsibility for his failure to register without a plea agreement.

The appeals court notes that it does not judge whether another sentence might be more appropriate, only if the sentence imposed is appropriate, and the court found that it is. The opinion said Woosley failed to demonstrate that the sentence is inappropriate.

Woosley has been convicted of four felonies and three misdemeanors and had probation revoked three times, the opinion said. In addition, he expressed frustration during sentencing at the lifetime registration requirement that was interpreted as a lack of remorse and an indication Woosley might again fail to register.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Appeals court affirms sentence for failure to register as sex offender