Appeals court allows challenge to New York gun law to continue, while permitting some restrictions to remain in effect

Dec. 9—NEW YORK CITY — One of the most influential appeals courts in the nation has ruled that, for now, a Falls pastor's constitutional challenge to New York's Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA) can move forward.

The U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals also ruled that while the challenge from Rev. Jimmie Hardaway Jr. of Trinity Baptist Church, and others, continues to work its way through the federal trial courts, New York state may not enforce a provision of the CCIA that bars individuals from bringing firearms into places of worship.

The 261-page decision by a three-judge panel of the Second Circuit represents a wildly mixed bag of results for both proponents and opponents of firearm regulations.

Ruling on appeals of injunctions, baring enforcement of various provisions of the CCIA and the act itself, issued in four separate cases in federal trial courts across New York, the appeals court does not address the broad question of whether the CCIA is constitutional. The decision permits the state to continue to enforce provisions banning firearms in certain "sensitive" locations and requires that handgun owners be of "good moral character."

However, the judges found that a rule challenged by Hardaway, that banned people bringing firearms into houses of worship, and some others, could remain blocked while that case goes to trial.

The court also rejected a requirement that applicants for a handgun license turn over a list of social media accounts they maintained over the past three years, citing First Amendment concerns.

The appeals court judges said the state can't enforce parts of the CCIA that make it a crime to carry a concealed gun onto private property without the express permission of the property owner. That restriction would have kept firearms out of places like shops, supermarkets and restaurants unless the proprietor put a sign up saying guns were welcome.

The panel did, however, allow the state to continue a ban on firearms in so-called "sensitive" locations, such as public transportation, hospitals and schools.

New York Attorney General Letitia James characterized the decision as a victory for the state.

"Today's decision allows a majority of New York's concealed carry requirements to stay in effect pending decisions in the lower courts," James said. "(This) decision to permit the state to enforce critical provisions of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act, as the court process moves forward, will help keep New Yorkers safe."

Second Amendment advocates expressed displeasure with the ruling. Erich Pratt of the Gun Owners of America, a lobbying organization involved in the litigation, said his group is weighing a further appeal of the Second Circuit opinion to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"This was not a total victory, and we will continue the fight until this entire law is sent to the bowels of history where it belongs," Pratt said.

Hardaway could not immediately be reached for comment. He has argued that he would suffer irreparable harm and that his Second Amendment rights would be violated if the places of worship restriction in the CCIA was not blocked.

The pastor has acknowledged that he is a member of two pro-gun groups involved in the case and that he is licensed to carry a handgun in New York.

"Prior to the enactment and enforcement of the Place of Worship Ban, I would consistently carry a firearm on Trinity Baptist Church's premises," Hardaway said in a court-filed affidavit. "I would intend to keep carrying for self-defense and to keep the peace at Trinity Baptist Church."

The CCIA was enacted in the wake of a landmark 2022 Supreme Court decision that struck down New York's old rules that governed the carrying of a handgun outside a person's home. For decades, the ability to legally carry guns in public in New York had been restricted only to people who could show they had a special need for protection.

The Supreme Court, in a case known as Bruen, ruled that the restriction was unconstitutional.

CCIA was intended to allow more New York state residents to get a handgun license, but it also added a new list of restrictions on where guns could be carried. Enacted just months after a white supremacist killed 10 Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo, CCIA banned guns in places including public playgrounds and schools, theaters, places that serve alcohol, buses and airports and places of worship.