Appeals court allows Texas abortion law to stay in place while legal challenges play out

Daniel Chaitin
·1 min read

A restrictive Texas abortion law will remain in effect as legal challenges play out, according to a new federal appeals court ruling against the Justice Department.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit issued a 2-1 order on Thursday, keeping in place a district court injunction while expediting the appeal.

The case is expected to work its way up to the Supreme Court.

Under TX S.B. 8, abortions are prohibited after a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks, and makes no exceptions for rape or incest. Additionally, individuals are allowed to file lawsuits against anyone who "aids or abets" a prohibited abortion.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

