Appeals court blasts Wayne County's vehicle forfeiture policy: It's a 'money-making' scam

In a major slam against a common Wayne County practice, the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that the county's vehicle forfeiture program is unconstitutional, concluding it takes advantage of poor people to make money by keeping their cars for months while hitting them with fees.

What the county should be doing, the court has held, is offer prompt court hearings to auto owners within two weeks of their vehicles being seized.

But that's not been the practice in Wayne County, the appeals court maintains, noting it takes “at least four months, on top of any previous delays" for a car owner to get in front of a judge after their car has been seized.

'Used to extort money from those who can least afford it'

“Does this sound like a legitimate way of cleaning up Wayne County?” U.S. Sixth Circuit Judge Amul Thapar wrote in a concurring opinion. “Or does it sound like a money-making scheme that preys on those least able to fight it? To ask the question is to answer it.”

Thapar also scoffed at the county's reasoning for seizing cars:

"Wayne County claims that it seizes cars to fight crime (and holds onto them for months for the same reason). But the County is happy to return those very cars as soon as it gets paid. That practice proves the County’s scheme is simply a money-making venture — one most often used to extort money from those who can least afford it."

Thapur went on to explain how car owners get their vehicles back once they get seized:

"There’s only one surefire way to get your car back: pay up. How much? $900 if it’s the first time the County seized your car. $1,800 if it’s the second time. Or $2,700 if it’s the third. Even worse, if you challenge the seizure too early or too late, the County can just keep your car."

The case, which was filed by the Institute for Justice in 2020, involves three Detroiters whose vehicles were seized without receiving a hearing.

“My car was seized and held for more than six months,” Detroiter Robert Reeves, one of the plaintiffs, said in a press release following the Aug. 31 ruling. “Because of (the) ruling, the next person the county targets will have a real opportunity to go to court and challenge the seizure of their car. And they won’t have to wait months or years to get it.”

Wayne County Prosecutor Kim Worthy said her office "is currently determining what next steps will be taken" in light of the ruling.

The cases that inspired the lawsuit

Here is a synopsis of the plaintiffs, and what drove them to court:

Melisa Ingram, 50, of Southfield, outside the federal courthouse in Detroit after filing a lawsuit against Wayne County that accuses sheriff's deputies of wrongly seizing her car.

Melisa Ingram, who works full time and goes to school at night, loaned her car to her boyfriend, who asked to borrow the the vehicle to find a job. But rather than using it to find a job, he used the car to pick up a prostitute. The police pulled him over and seized the car. When Ingram tried to get it back, Wayne County officials told her she’d have to wait four months for a hearing. So rather than spend the winter without a car, she paid the ransom Wayne County demanded: $1,355, which includes a $900 “redemption fee” plus towing and storage. Several months later, Ingram loaned her car to her boyfriend again to attend a barbecue. Police pulled him over again and took the car, claiming the house he went to was linked to prostitution or drugs. The fee to get it this time was $1,800. She never got her car back.

Stephanie Wilson, a single mom and nursing college student, twice agreed to give a ride to her daughter's father, a homeless drug addict she took pity on. Both times, the police took her car, claiming drugs were present, though Wilson argued no drugs or weapons were in the car. After the first seizure, Wilson went to the county office building to get her car back. She was told to come back later. When she did, she was told it was too late — she lost the car forever. Then, she bought a second car from a tow yard using her tax refund. The county took that one too. She insisted on a hearing, but the county delayed and pressured her to pay the $1,800 redemption fee instead. Eventually, a state judge forced the county to return Wilson’s car.

Robert Reeves, a construction worker and father of five, had his car taken by the county after leaving a job site. His coworker had allegedly stolen a piece of equipment from Home Depot, though he didn't know anything about the theft and had seen rental paperwork for the equipment. Police arrested him and seized his car anyway. The county held onto his car for more than six months even though they let him out of jail after just a few hours.

Court doubts county's reasons for seizing vehicles

The appeals court took issue with how the county handled all three of these cases.

"The government’s interest here is anything but weighty. Although Wayne County ostensibly seized the vehicles because of reasons related to health, safety, and/or drugs, the record suggests otherwise — that the county seized the vehicles in order to obtain proceeds from fees," the court wrote in its opinion.

It then questioned the county's actions, noting:

"If Wilson’s vehicle had a dangerous connection with drugs, it is unclear why the county promptly released the vehicle after a payment of $1,355. And if Ingram’s vehicle was a public nuisance, the county’s willingness to release the vehicle for $1,800 suggests it is more interested in the money than in remedying a public nuisance."

The court went on to say:

"In this case, all three plaintiffs lost their personal vehicles used for transportation. As such, requiring a post-seizure hearing within a short time frame may be justified because a personal vehicle used for transportation is almost as precious as a home."

