Appeals court: Chainsaw case gets new trial

Oct. 19—LANSING — A Mancelona Township man serving 30 to 50 years in prison on felony charges related to a chainsaw and shovel attack on his girlfriend and his disabled brother, successfully appealed his conviction and will receive a new trial.

A three-judge panel of the Michigan Court of Appeals in a ruling Thursday agreed Wesley James Delaney, who employed an insanity defense at trial, received ineffective assistance of counsel.

In a unanimous decision, the COA remanded Delaney's case back to Antrim County's 13th Circuit Court.

Delaney, in 2020, was convicted in a jury trial of torture, abuse of a vulnerable adult, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and of being a habitual offender, after law enforcement was called to a Wetzel Road home in December 2018.

The COA panel's decision focused not on evidence of the attack itself, but on a trial court judge's decision regarding the opinion of an expert witness and whether it could be entered as evidence.

"The facts of this case are largely not in dispute," the unpublished COA ruling states. "Defendant, Wesley James Delaney, tackled his girlfriend to the ground, bit out a portion of her throat, followed her when she retreated into the garage, knocked her to the ground with a shovel, and tore out her hair."

"Defendant then went back into the house and retrieved a chainsaw, with which he threatened to kill both her and defendant's disabled brother, whom defendant also injured during the assault," the ruling states.

At trial, Delaney said he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, "snapped" during the attack and when his attorney, listed in court documents as Matthew Connelly, introduced an expert witness, a prosecutor argued the witness' opinion was hearsay, and not based on a doctor-patient relationship.

The expert witness, court records show, was Wayne Simmons, a licensed Traverse City psychologist.

Story continues

"I testified that I felt he was not guilty by reason of insanity, I strongly felt that," Simmons said Tuesday, when informed of the COA's decision.

"His history and his evaluation confirmed that," Simmons said of Delaney. "I'm pleased to know the case is getting a fresh look because I think it deserves that."

Questioning of Simmons by the defense would not be sufficient to enter the witness' opinion as evidence, 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power ruled during the trial.

Delaney would either have to testify or the defense would have to find another way to enter the opinion, Power said.

Connolly objected, Delaney ultimately testified and was cross-examined by an Antrim County assistant prosecutor, who asked the defendant about his previous assault convictions. This included, in 2005, attacking his mother and holding a knife to the throat of his pregnant girlfriend — a previous relationship and not the same woman he was on trial for assaulting.

The COA opinion also classified the prosecutor's hearsay objection as improper.

Delaney, represented on appeal by Katherine Marcuz, a managing attorney with the State Appellate Defender Office in Detroit, argued Delaney's trial attorney did not properly respond to the prosecution's hearsay objection.

This prompted Power's ruling requiring Delaney to testify, which exposed the defendant to Rossiter's questions about Delaney's criminal past, the COA said, noting the trial court (Power) "went to extensive lengths to attempt to address this issue correctly."

The case has yet to be scheduled for trial, court records show.

Marcuz declined to comment, citing the ongoing nature of the case. Neither Connolly or Rossiter returned a call seeking comment.

Delaney is currently lodged in Macomb County Correctional Facility in Lennox Township, MDOC records show.