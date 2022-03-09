Appeals court cites trial judge's frustration in overturning conviction

Jim Walsh, Burlington County Times
·2 min read

MOUNT HOLLY – A state appeals court has overturned a Burlington County man’s conviction on drug charges, finding a trial judge wrongly yielded to frustration in his case.

Byron Kemp, 34, received a 12-year prison term after representing himself before a jury in a 2019 trial.

But the appellate ruling said the trial judge — identified in court records as Superior Court Judge Charles Delehey in Mount Holly — failed to complete an inquiry needed to determine Kemp's decision to defend himself "was made knowingly and intelligently.”

The ruling noted Kemp, who fired his attorney four weeks before his trial date, “repeatedly informed (Delehey) that he wished to proceed without counsel.”

More: Meet Camryn Champion, the Hollywood-bound American Idol contestant from South Jersey

More: Wawa looking to hire summer workers in South Jersey shore towns

But it also noted Delehey was required to determine that Kemp “fully understood the dangers and disadvantages of his decision to proceed as a self-represented litigant.”

A state appeals court has overturned the conviction of Byron Kemp in Burlington County Superior Court in Mount Holly.
A state appeals court has overturned the conviction of Byron Kemp in Burlington County Superior Court in Mount Holly.

Delehey stopped that inquiry after becoming “frustrated by what (he) found was defendant’s ‘stonewalling,” said the appellate decision.

During a pretrial hearing, the ruling noted, Delehey asked Kemp for his age and was told, “I’m the oldest man on the planet, your honor.”

Kemp declined to answer the question two more times.

At two additional pretrial hearings, Delehey again “found the stonewalling rendered it impossible” to engage in a conversation with Kemp about his legal representation, the ruling continued.

As a result, Delehey did not tell Kemp, described as a high school graduate, that it would be "unwise" to proceed without a defense attorney, the decision said.

The judge also did not inform Kemp about the nature of all the charges against him and the possible penalties, including his potential exposure to an extended-term sentence,

The ruling found no evidence for Delehey’s perception that Kemp was “stonewalling.”

It acknowledged Kemp’s responses about his age were “evasive, farcical and non-responsive,” but said he did answer other questions pertinent to his decision to appear pro se.

“A defendant's perceived or actual recalcitrance does not excuse a court's failure to cover the required topics with a defendant choosing to forego counsel,” the ruling said.

A jury found Kemp guilty of possession of drugs and possession with the intent to distribute. It acquitted him of multiple weapons charges.

Kemp, identified in court records as a former Delanco resident, received the 12-year term after the prosecution requested an extended sentence based on earlier convictions.

Until Tuesday’s ruling, Kemp had a parole eligibility date in July 2024.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Burlington County Times: Ruling orders new trial for Byron Kemp, who was serving a 12-year term

