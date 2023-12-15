Appeals Court confirms Anderson murder conviction

Dec. 15—ANDERSON — The Indiana Court of Appeals has affirmed the murder conviction of Kyrell Cole in the 2020 shooting death in Anderson of Quincy Malone.

A Madison Circuit Court Division 3 jury returned a guilty verdict in 2022 against Cole, 20, on a charge of murder and a firearms enhancement.

Judge Andrew Hopper sentenced Cole to 60 years on the murder charge and 15 years on the firearms enhancement.

In the appeal, Cole maintained the court erred in admitting evidence by a witness and failed to consider mitigating factors at the time of sentencing.

The appeal sought revision of the 75-year sentence.

While Cole was housed in the Madison County Jail, he reportedly threatened a witness who was also being held at the jail.

The local court had ruled that the witness could testify to what took place in the jail.

According to the Court of Appeals, during the trial Cole's defense attorney didn't request a continuance and the witness testimony was harmless, given the evidence against Cole.

The appeal asked that Cole's age and "diminished mental capacity" be considered mitigating factors.

In pronouncing the sentence, Judge Hopper had cited Cole's criminal record and his refusal to take responsibility for Malone's death.

"The nature of Cole's offense weighs against revision," the Court of Appeals decision states.

Malone died of a single gunshot wound to the chest at his residence at the northeast corner of 21st and Morton streets in November 2020.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Cole and Demareyon Robinson went to Malone's house to talk about trading guns. A witness inside the residence at the time said Cole displayed a handgun and said that it was loaded.

The witness told investigators that Cole attempted to get Malone to fire the weapon outside the door, which Malone declined to do.

At some point, another man entered the residence and Robinson reportedly said to the witness, "Don't move." When the witness turned, she saw Robinson pointing a handgun at Malone's chest before firing the weapon.

Malone yelled "Get down!" to the witness, and she noticed Cole pointing a gun at Malone. She then heard several more gunshots.

The court document states that there were four suspects, but only two have been identified.

At the time, an area resident said he was walking home from work and noticed two men standing in an alley to the north of 21st Street. The man said he went into his house and heard four gunshots and then saw two men running down the alley.

Robinson was found guilty of murder and sentenced by Madison Circuit Court Division 4 Judge David Happe to 58 years in prison.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.