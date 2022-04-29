Appeals court to consider paving way for Purdue Pharma deal

GEOFF MULVIHILL
·3 min read

A settlement that would allow Purdue Pharma to exit bankruptcy and require its owners to contribute billions of dollars to help combat the opioid crisis in the U.S. hinges on a legal question before a federal appellate panel on Friday.

Lawyers for the company, state and local governments, individual opioid victims and others who would receive payments under the deal will make their case before the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in New York City.

At issue is whether a bankruptcy court judge has the authority to grant members of the Sackler family who own the OxyContin maker protection from civil lawsuits over the toll of opioids. Family members have insisted on the legal shield in exchange for providing the money behind the settlement.

Under the deal, they would contribute $5.5 billion to $6 billion over time, plus give up ownership of the company. Purdue would then become a new entity known as Knoa Pharma that would dedicate its profits to fighting the nation's opioid epidemic.

Most of the Sacklers' money also would go to fighting the epidemic, but at least $750 million would be distributed to some individual victims and their families.

Other product-liability cases have been settled through bankruptcy court by using the sort of protections this deal would give the Sacklers. But opponents of the settlement are challenging the strategy based on the fact that a handful of parties still object to the deal.

Almost all the governments and other entities that originally sued Purdue have agreed to the settlement. That has left only a small group of objectors: Canadian local governments and First Nations; two mothers of sons who died of opioid overdoses; and the Office of the U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee, an arm of the federal Department of Justice.

A judge called for mediation between Purdue and the two individual plaintiffs to see if they could agree on a settlement.

This week, more than 1,000 families who have lost loved ones to overdoses sent a letter asking the U.S. Justice Department to drop its opposition. They said individual victims would not receive payments if the settlement is derailed.

“Moreover, if this plan is not implemented, the states would have to wait years to recover money to be used for abating the opioid crisis,” their letter said. “With drug overdoses occurring at record rates, that is time we cannot afford.”

The federal judge overseeing Purdue's bankruptcy case approved a settlement last year that was later rejected on an appeal brought primarily by attorneys general for eight states and the District of Columbia. The sides then went to mediation that ultimately persuaded the Sacklers to increase their contribution by more than $1 billion.

Purdue is perhaps the highest-profile player in the opioid industry. But several other drugmakers, distribution companies and pharmacies also have been sued by state and local governments. While a handful of cases have gone to trial, many also are being settled.

Earlier this year, drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and distribution giants AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson finalized deals to provide a total of $26 billion. Most of the money is required to be used to fight the opioid crisis, which has been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. over the last two decades.

No matter how the 2nd Circuit rules on the case, an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court is possible. If Purdue and its allies win, they still must go back to the bankruptcy judge to get the latest version of the deal approved.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • James Murdoch, Uday Shankar lead $1.8 billion investment in India's Viacom18

    An investment company set up by Rupert Murdoch's son James and former Disney India executive Uday Shankar said on Wednesday it will invest $1.8 billion in Reliance Industries' broadcasting business Viacom18. Bodhi Tree Systems, a venture between James Murdoch's Lupa Systems and Shankar, is leading a fundraising in Viacom18 with a consortium of investors aimed at building India's "leading entertainment platform", the entities said in a joint statement.

  • Democrats face worsening legal environment on redistricting

    After New York state's top court this week crushed Democratic hopes of coming out ahead in this decade's redistricting cycle, the party faces an increasingly precarious legal environment in the hyper-partisan battle over drawing legislative lines. New York's Court of Appeals on Wednesday overturned a map that Democrats muscled through the state legislature there, deciding that a nonpartisan expert will instead draw the lines for the state's 26 congressional districts. It was at least the fifth time this cycle a state court has ruled that maps drawn by its state legislature were too partisan, with a Democratic map in Maryland also falling and Republican-drawn ones in Kansas, North Carolina and Ohio being tossed out as well.

  • Two New Hampshire restaurants ordered to pay $900,000 in backwages and damages after an investigation found some staff received only tips and no wages

    Other staff at the restaurants weren't paid correct overtime premiums, and some just received their standard rate, the DOL said.

  • David L. Yoder sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison for child rape

    Man, 28, who formerly lived in the Newcomerstown area, sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison for child rape and gross sexual imposition

  • Treasury yields tick higher ahead of Fed’s favorite inflation gauge and a measure of labor costs

    Treasury yields nudge higher Friday as investors await the release of a closely watched inflation gauge, as well as a quarterly reading on labor costs.

  • DeSantis’ first surgeon general publicly opposes child vaccine and transgender policies

    Scott Rivkees, the first Florida surgeon general appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, does not seem to agree with recent guidance from the department he once ran.

  • GOP lawmakers want to block Biden from canceling student debt and extending the payment pause 'in perpetuity'

    Five Republicans introduced a bill to end the student-loan payment pause, which Sen. Braun called "a taxpayer handout to appease far-left activists."

  • Mother encourages kids to fight over $28 on Memphis school bus, student says

    The student's grandmother said she’s now afraid to send her grandson back to school for fear there will be another attack.

  • Amal Clooney Just Swapped Her Office Dress for a Sheer Top and Stilettos

    A lesson in after-hours dressing.

  • Tickets for first Saudi rebel golf event in St Albans are more expensive than the Masters

    If the $25million prize fund at the first Saudi rebel event in St Albans in June seems stunning then the average fan might also find the ticket prices equally as unfathomable with Centurion Golf Club originally set to charge more than Augusta does to attend The Masters.

  • Former ski resorts owner faces sentencing in Vermont fraud

    The former owner of two Vermont ski resorts faces sentencing Friday in federal court for his role in a failed plan to build a biotechnology plant in Vermont using tens of millions of dollars in foreign investors' money raised through a special visa program that was part of the largest fraud case in the state's history. The sentencing for Ariel Quiros, a Miami businessman and former owner of Jay Peak and Burke Mountain ski resorts, wraps up the criminal cases for three men involved in the financial scandal that shook the state and its rural, economically depressed region called the Northeast Kingdom. Prosecutors are asking the court to sentence Quiros to less than the eight-year maximum under the plea deal, based on Quiros’ “broad cooperation” with the government and his “acceptance of responsibility.”

  • Someone should trade for Baker Mayfield, ASAP

    Quarterback-needy teams will be considering using a first-round pick to acquire one tonight. Why not consider using a lesser pick to acquire a guy who has proven that he can do it? Make no mistake about it. Even though the Browns decide to move on, Mayfield has had two solid years with a team that [more]

  • Settlement reached in Monique Muñoz case

    Attorneys who represent the family of Monique Muñoz, who was killed when a teen ran a red light driving a Lamborghini SUV in West Los Angeles, announced Wednesday that an $18.85 million settlement was reached in the case.

  • Elon Musk Loses Bid to End ‘Twitter Sitter’ Deal With SEC

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk may soon own Twitter Inc. but the billionaire won’t be able to shake his “Twitter Sitter.”Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesA judge on Wednesday rejected Musk’s request to ditch his 201

  • Judge rejects Musk bid to free tweets from oversight

    Twitter's new buyer Elon Musk still must have his tweets about his electric car company Tesla pre-approved after a US judge on Wednesday rejected an appeal to free him from oversight.

  • Trump challenges $10,000-a-day fine and NY judge's contempt ruling

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump has appealed a $10,000-a-day fine and a judge's contempt ruling over his failure to comply with a subpoena for documents in a case about his business practices, his lawyer said on Wednesday. In a court filing with New York state's Appellate Division, attorney Alina Habba said Trump had "proffered a timely response to the subpoena." Judge Arthur Engoron on Monday imposed the fine and held Trump in civil contempt for "repeated failures" to hand over materials to Attorney General Letitia James for her three-year-old investigation into whether the Trump Organization improperly valued assets to obtain financial benefits.

  • Trump appeals against judge’s contempt order and $10,000-a-day fine

    Ex-president found to be in contempt after failure to comply with subpoena in New York state attorney general’s fraud investigation Trump at a rally in Michigan earlier in April. Trump had promised to comply ‘in full’ by 31 March, but did not, Letitia James said. Photograph: Junfu Han/AP Donald Trump is appealing the contempt of court order he received from a Manhattan judge that fines him $10,000 a day for failing to comply with a subpoena, according to documents filed Wednesday. The contempt o

  • Special Report-Trump allies breach U.S. voting systems in search of 2020 fraud 'evidence'

    Eighteen months after Donald Trump lost the White House, loyal supporters continue to falsely assert that compromised balloting machines across America robbed him of the 2020 election. To stand up that bogus claim, some Trump die-hards are taking the law into their own hands – by attempting, with some success, to compromise the voting systems themselves. Previously unreported surveillance video captured one such effort in August in the rural Colorado town of Kiowa.

  • Roaches in food, feces on floors, and daily violence: Rights groups sue over abuse of detained youth in South Carolina

    The suit, filed by the NAACP and other groups, allege nightmarish conditions where children are routinely attacked and kept in solitary confinement.

  • Back to jail? Somerset DA Thomas accused of ramming case witness's vehicle with his truck

    According to police, Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas chased another man in his truck.