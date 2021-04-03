Appeals court denies bond reduction for Shaun Lucas

Apr. 2—A state appeals court has denied a request for a bond reduction for a former Wolfe City Police Department officer indicted on a charge of murder in connection with the shooting death of a resident of the city.

The Sixth Court of Appeals in Texarkana issued its decision Tuesday in the case of Shaun Lucas.

In his ruling, Justice Scott E. Stevens said Lucas' attorneys had not shown why the defendant's $1 million bond should have been lowered.

"Based on this record, we find that Lucas has not carried his burden to establish that the bail amount was excessive," Stevens said, while admitting the amount "may be on the outer edges" of what was appropriate.

Lucas was indicted on the murder charge in November, concerning the Oct. 3, 2020 death of Jonathan Price. An arraignment hearing on the indictment is scheduled for Monday, April 5 in the 354th District Court.

Lucas had previously filed a writ of habeas corpus with the 196th District Court, seeking a reduction in his bond. Judge Andrew Bench denied the proposed bond reduction during a Nov. 19, 2020 hearing.

Lucas' defense team appealed the decision, arguing Bench abused his discretion in not lowering the amount.

"While the bail amount may be on the outer edges of what would constitute an appropriate amount of bail, we cannot say that the trial court did not consider the relevant statutory and common law factors and set the bail amount accordingly," Stevens said. "As a result, we cannot find in this record that the trial court abused its discretion when it set Lucas's bail at $1 million in this murder case. For the reasons stated, we affirm the trial court's judgment."

Lucas, 22, of Lone Oak remained in custody for the 175th day Wednesday in the Collin County Jail. It was not immediately known if Lucas was to be transported to Hunt County next week for the arraignment hearing or whether it would be conducted via Zoom teleconferencing.

A criminal complaint compiled by Texas Ranger Laura Simmons indicated the confrontation between Lucas and Price, 31, of Wolfe City was captured by a body camera. Simmons said that as Lucas arrived at the location in reference to a reported disturbance and "possible fight in progress" that Price approached Lucas and extended his hand, asking "you doing good" multiple times.

Lucas said he believed Price was intoxicated and attempted to detain Price and grabbed his arm, using verbal commands which were unsuccessful. Lucas produced a taser and informed Price to comply or the taser would be implemented. Price began to walk away and Lucas deployed the taser which was not effective.

Price appeared to reach out and grab the end of the taser and Lucas discharged his firearm four times, striking Price in the upper torso. Price died later at the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville.

Murder is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.