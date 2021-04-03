Appeals court denies bond reduction for Shaun Lucas

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brad Kellar, The Herald Banner, Greenville, Texas
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apr. 2—A state appeals court has denied a request for a bond reduction for a former Wolfe City Police Department officer indicted on a charge of murder in connection with the shooting death of a resident of the city.

The Sixth Court of Appeals in Texarkana issued its decision Tuesday in the case of Shaun Lucas.

In his ruling, Justice Scott E. Stevens said Lucas' attorneys had not shown why the defendant's $1 million bond should have been lowered.

"Based on this record, we find that Lucas has not carried his burden to establish that the bail amount was excessive," Stevens said, while admitting the amount "may be on the outer edges" of what was appropriate.

Lucas was indicted on the murder charge in November, concerning the Oct. 3, 2020 death of Jonathan Price. An arraignment hearing on the indictment is scheduled for Monday, April 5 in the 354th District Court.

Lucas had previously filed a writ of habeas corpus with the 196th District Court, seeking a reduction in his bond. Judge Andrew Bench denied the proposed bond reduction during a Nov. 19, 2020 hearing.

Lucas' defense team appealed the decision, arguing Bench abused his discretion in not lowering the amount.

"While the bail amount may be on the outer edges of what would constitute an appropriate amount of bail, we cannot say that the trial court did not consider the relevant statutory and common law factors and set the bail amount accordingly," Stevens said. "As a result, we cannot find in this record that the trial court abused its discretion when it set Lucas's bail at $1 million in this murder case. For the reasons stated, we affirm the trial court's judgment."

Lucas, 22, of Lone Oak remained in custody for the 175th day Wednesday in the Collin County Jail. It was not immediately known if Lucas was to be transported to Hunt County next week for the arraignment hearing or whether it would be conducted via Zoom teleconferencing.

A criminal complaint compiled by Texas Ranger Laura Simmons indicated the confrontation between Lucas and Price, 31, of Wolfe City was captured by a body camera. Simmons said that as Lucas arrived at the location in reference to a reported disturbance and "possible fight in progress" that Price approached Lucas and extended his hand, asking "you doing good" multiple times.

Lucas said he believed Price was intoxicated and attempted to detain Price and grabbed his arm, using verbal commands which were unsuccessful. Lucas produced a taser and informed Price to comply or the taser would be implemented. Price began to walk away and Lucas deployed the taser which was not effective.

Price appeared to reach out and grab the end of the taser and Lucas discharged his firearm four times, striking Price in the upper torso. Price died later at the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville.

Murder is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.

Recommended Stories

  • Highest number of COVID-cases since state started recording data

    Elementary students in Massachusetts are set to return to full in-person learning Monday.

  • Microsoft's Cortana silenced as Siri gets new voice

    Microsoft retires its voice assistant from mobile while Apple aims to make Siri more inclusive.

  • Woman's ordeal to resolve problems with unemployment benefits lasts months

    An Eastern Shore woman who lost her job for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic is struggling to put her life back together. Fortunately, Veronica Bolyard is back at work, but she's still dealing with receiving unemployment benefits that came with many unexpected issues.

  • Tar Heels turn attention to hiring Williams' successor

    “I believe we’ve got the best job in college basketball,” Cunningham said. Williams announced his retirement Thursday, saying he no longer felt like “the right man” for the job over the past two difficult seasons. In a virtual news conference Thursday night, Cunningham said he and chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz would handle the process instead of using a search committee.

  • Catholic churches to follow COVID-19 precautions for Easter

    All Baltimore-area Catholic churches are open this year for Easter with mask wearing and 6 -foot distancing. This time last year, Easter was all but canceled. The governor declared the Easter Bunny an essential worker who could still deliver candy, but in-person church services were shut down. Good Friday Passion of the Lord service took place at 3 p.m. Friday at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen.

  • India coronavirus: Why have vaccine exports been suspended?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but companies are warning of supply problems.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: Homicide chief criticises force used on George Floyd

    The testimony comes on the fifth day of a murder trial against ex-US police officer Derek Chauvin.

  • Massachusetts adds conditions to COVID-19 comorbidity list

    Massachusetts health officials have added several health conditions to the list of ailments considered in determining if people are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in the current phase or the phase that begins next week.

  • Biden says his new infrastructure plan could create 19 million new jobs

    In Friday remarks, Biden said his new infrastructure package could add millions of jobs, although the economy was already on course to add millions.

  • Questions arise into Emergent's production of COVID-19 vaccine

    There are new questions about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the Baltimore plant that has been producing it. When 11 News spent several hours at Emergent BioSolution's Bayview facility on Wednesday, the company confirmed on the record for the first time that the manufacturing facility was still waiting for emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration. In conversations, company executives said it was all just a matter of red tape and approval was imminent. What Emergent didn't discuss was an apparent 15 million dose mistake. A New York Times report published Wednesday night detailed a massive mistake at Emergent's Bayview manufacturing plant that ruined 15 million doses of the vaccine that had to be trashed.

  • A recession or ‘she-cession?’ COVID-19 pandemic sets back women’s economic progress | Opinion

    In the year since we entered the surreal world of a global pandemic, we’re merely scratching the surface of its devastating impact on our economy. However, buried under the economic avalanche is the fact that women have been greatly affected by COVID-19.

  • Is Canada turning the corner with Covid?

    Canada's lagging vaccine programme might be speeding up, but it's facing the fast spread of strains.

  • Florida Panthers claw past Detroit Red Wings in overtime despite missing injured stars

    Seemingly injured, Jonathan Huberdeau hopped on one leg, and Florida Panthers fans’ hearts did a similar leap.

  • Afternoon Observer | At Capitol, officer killed, suspect dead + Korean-owned convenience store was trashed in hate crime

    Good afternoon, Charlotte. This is Kristen. Here’s a wonky crime story to begin today’s newsletter before we dive into some major local and national news: A South Carolina man is accused of buying mowers and other power equipment using business accounts he backed with fake companies and bad checks. The man pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy charges in a scheme to defraud Lowe’s Home Improvement of more than $450,000. The scheme reportedly lasted from August 2019 to March 2020.

  • EU countries agree to share 'solidarity vaccines' with states in need

    Most European Union member states on Thursday agreed to share part of their upcoming vaccine deliveries with the five EU countries they said need them most. The EU's vaccine doses are usually distributed between the bloc's 27 countries based on population size. After days of negotiations, EU ambassadors on Thursday agreed to change that system for 10 million BioNTech-Pfizer doses due to be delivered in the second quarter, so needier countries received more.

  • Dodgers begin season in bizarre fashion in loss to Colorado Rockies

    The Dodgers fall to the Colorado Rockies 8-5 on opening day in a bizarre game that had costly defensive mistakes.

  • Ruppersberger focuses on Dundalk amid Postal Service delays

    More complaints about U.S. Postal Service delivery delays have amassed from across the country, but a Maryland congressman is focusing on one particular post office.

  • Only J&J, 2nd-dose Pfizer vaccines will be administered at MDC site starting next week

    Miami Dade College’s vaccine site will only be administering the Johnson & Johnson and the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine starting next week, along with FEMA sites in Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa.

  • US Capitol suspect identified as Noah Green, 25-year-old Indiana man

    Noah Green has been identified as the suspect who slammed his car into U.S. capitol police officers which resulted in the death of one. Law enforcement officials confirmed that Green is the suspect who rammed his car into two U.S. Capitol police officers around 1 p.m in Washington, D.C. Capitol police chief Yogananda Pittman revealed in a press conference that Noah Green “lunged” at the officers with a knife after entering the North barrier of the Capitol.

  • Army announces suspensions after trainee sexually assaulted by 22 service members

    Multiple army instructors have been suspended over the alleged sexual assault of a trainee at the base in Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Agents from Army Criminal Investigation Command reportedly launched an investigation after a female trainee claimed she was sexually assaulted by 22 service members, including several drill sergeants, The Hill reported. The outlet reported that 22 service members from the 1-78 Field Artillery Battalion were involved in multiple assaults on the woman.