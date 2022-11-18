Appeals court denies Glossip's second hearing request

Nov. 17—The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals rejected a second motion for an evidentiary hearing in the case against death row inmate Richard Glossip.

"The only thing we asked for in our two petitions was a fair hearing on our newly discovered evidence that the jury never heard," Glossip's attorney Don Knight said in a Thursday press release. "We are extremely disappointed that instead of giving us this opportunity, the court improperly assumed the role of factfinder, and closed off our opportunity to begin to right this tragic wrong."

Glossip, 59, is scheduled to be put to death on Feb. 16, 2023, for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Barry Van Treese. Glossip was convicted twice of first-degree murder in the murder-for-hire plot that accused him of hiring Justin Sneed to kill Van Treese.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order Nov. 3 staying Glossip's Dec. 8 execution "to allow time for the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to address pending legal proceedings."

OCCA denied Glossip's first motion for an evidentiary hearing on Nov. 10.

The motion denied Thursday argued prosecutors did not disclose key evidence to Glossip's attorneys and worked with Sneed to change his testimony in the middle of trial.

An independent investigation conducted by the Reed Smith Law Firm states Sneed talked about recanting his testimony over the course of 11 years and asked his attorney, "Do I have the choice of recanting at anytime during my life?" and a second note stating that his testimony was "a mistake."

"This claim is based on speculation that Sneed did not want to testify at Glossip's second trial either because he lied during the first trial or because he wanted a better deal from the state," OCCA wrote in its opinion. "There is no evidence that Sneed had any desire to recant or change his testimony."

A 343-page investigative report requested by an Oklahoma ad hoc committee and produced by the Reed Smith law firm submitted as part of the evidence contains a deep dive into the court case, transcripts, while containing interviews of new witnesses, and new paperwork.

The ad hoc committee is comprised of 62 Oklahoma lawmakers and is led by State Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, who said he would fight to end the death penalty in Oklahoma if Glossip is executed.

Knight said he will continue to fight for Glossip's innocence.

"It is now clear that the District Attorney's office has been withholding exculpatory information from the Glossip defense team ever since the trial, and we know there is still more information they have not shown us. What are the authorities so afraid of?" Knight said in the press release. "It is critical that a full review of all the evidence be conducted before the state of Oklahoma makes the irrevocable mistake of executing an innocent man."

