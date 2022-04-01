Appeals court denies new trial for Ferrysburg man convicted in drug-related death

FERRYSBURG — A Ferrysburg man sentenced to 16 years in prison for the drug-related death of a Grand Haven woman has again been denied a new trial.

Scott Allen DeBruyn was ordered to serve a minimum of 16.5 years and up to 30 years in prison in December 2019 for supplying the drugs that caused the death of 23-year-old Camille Gesiakowski.

Gesiakowski had a history of drug addiction, and developed a co-dependent relationship with DeBruyn following an eight-year relationship with his son. Gesiakowski and DeBruyn — age 56 at the time of his conviction — lived together for a time before she went to jail.

Scott DeBruyn stands trial in 2019 for the drug-related death of a Grand Haven woman.

After picking her up from jail, DeBruyn supplied Gesiakowski with duster (used to get high from huffing) and alcohol before eventually obtaining oxycodone. Gesiakowski ended up staying with DeBruyn in a Grand Haven hotel, where she died as a result of a mixture of drugs in 2017.

Following his conviction, DeBruyn appealed for a new trial on the basis he was denied effective assistance of counsel. He said his counsel failed to properly investigate the cause of Gesiakowski’s death and also failed to call an expert in toxicology and/or pathology to speak to other theories.

But following an evidentiary hearing, in which multiple experts for the defense and prosecution spoke, the court found the defense counsel's performance did not fall below the standard of reasonableness and the presentation of expert testimony would not have affected the outcome of the proceedings.

DeBruyn's subsequent appeal to the Michigan Court of Appeals was denied this week, when the court was unable to conclude that — had DeBruyn's counsel presented "largely speculative alternate theories" of Gesiakowski’s death — there would have been a reasonable probability of a different outcome at trial.

DeBruyn remains lodged in the Saginaw Correctional Facility with an earliest release date of Oct. 16, 2035.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Appeals court denies new trial for Ferrysburg man convicted in drug-related death