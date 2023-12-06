Appeals court to hear abortion law challenge based on Indiana's RFRA law

TechCrunch

Navan, an expense management startup once known as TripActions, has laid off 5% of its staff, or 145 people, a spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch today. "Navan has recorded strong growth over the past three years despite the challenges affecting our industry," the spokesperson wrote via email, describing the cuts as a "restructuring." In October of 2022, Navan secured $150 million debt and raised $154 million in equity at a post-money valuation of $9.2 billion, up from its prior valuation of $7.5 billion.