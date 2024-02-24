Appeals court to hear oral arguments during session at ONU

Feb. 23—ADA — Ohio's Third District Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in two cases at Ohio Northern University on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 415 S. Gilbert St., in Claude W. Pettit College of Law's Tilton Hall, Room 129.

At the conclusion of arguments, which address one criminal and one civil case, the appellate judges will take questions from the audience.

The event is free and open to the public. Business attire is required and observers must be seated by 9:40 a.m. Court will be in session at 10 a.m.