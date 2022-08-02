Appeals court hears arguments in 'strange' case involving Marlena's Bistro owner

Ken Palmer, Lansing State Journal
·3 min read
Marlena Pavlos-Hackney refused to close her business, Marlena's Bistro and Pizzeria, in Holland, even after the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development pulled her food license in January 2021.
Marlena Pavlos-Hackney refused to close her business, Marlena's Bistro and Pizzeria, in Holland, even after the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development pulled her food license in January 2021.

LANSING — A state appeals court panel heard arguments Tuesday in what a judge called the "strange" case of a Holland restaurateur who was jailed last year after repeatedly defying pandemic-related health mandates.

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney refused to close her business, Marlena's Bistro and Pizzeria, in Holland, even after the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development pulled her food license in January 2021.

More: Marlena signals she will close her restaurant during tumultuous arraignment hearing

More: Marlena's owner claims she's been asked to turn herself in

More: Bench warrant issued for owner of Marlena's Bistro

She spent four nights in the Ingham County Jail after a judge found her in contempt during a March 19, 2021, arraignment in Ingham County Circuit Court. She was released after closing the restaurant and paying a $15,000 fine.

"We're seeking fundamental fairness and due process," Robert Baker, an attorney for Pavlos-Hackney, told the appeals court panel on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Pavlos-Hackney refused to comment for this article.

Pavlos-Hackney has contended the contempt proceedings were flawed and that a transcript was riddled with errors. She also said the court refused to provide a video recording of the hearing or provide relief from the contempt finding once she complied with the state's demands.

A&nbsp;state appeals court panel heard arguments Tuesday in what a&nbsp;judge called the &quot;strange&quot; case&nbsp;of a Holland&nbsp;restaurateur, Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, who was jailed last year after repeatedly defying&nbsp;pandemic-related health mandates.
A state appeals court panel heard arguments Tuesday in what a judge called the "strange" case of a Holland restaurateur, Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, who was jailed last year after repeatedly defying pandemic-related health mandates.

During oral arguments Tuesday, the three-judge appeals panel focused on whether the $15,000 fine amounted to a criminal punishment in what the circuit judge characterized as a civil matter.

The fine was kept by the court, and MDARD received none of it, an assistant attorney general told the judges. None of the money was returned to Pavlos-Hackney, even though she ultimately complied with the orders, attorneys said.

Judge Brock Swartzle, the panel's chair, said the fines component makes the case "a little more criminal in appearance." He later described the case as "an interesting legal puzzle to solve."

The assistant attorney general said the contempt case was a civil matter, even if the fine appears to be punitive.

One of the court's possible options: Send the case back to circuit court to determine whether the fine was meant to be civil or criminal, judges indicated.

The court did not provide a timeline for when it will issue a ruling.

In the near-year since reopening, Marlena's Bistro has become a touchpoint for far-right candidates, including gubernatorial hopefuls Ryan Kelley and Tudor Dixon.
In the near-year since reopening, Marlena's Bistro has become a touchpoint for far-right candidates, including gubernatorial hopefuls Ryan Kelley and Tudor Dixon.

MDARD initially suspended Pavlos-Hackney's food license for failing to follow COVID-19-related emergency orders, including a restaurant shutdown in November 2020, followed by a refusal to abide by mask-wearing, social-distancing and capacity restrictions.

Subscribe: Learn more about our latest subscription offers!

The restaurant reopened in September 2021 after a six-month closure.

The case became a rallying cry for people who opposed the state's handling of the pandemic, particularly emergency health orders. Hundreds of supporters rallied at Pavlos-Hackney's restaurant after her arrest, and some state legislators held a news conference to call for her release.

In the months since, Marlena's Bistro has become a touchpoint for far-right candidates, including gubernatorial hopefuls Ryan Kelley and Tudor Dixon.

— Holland Sentinel reporter Cassandra Lybrink contributed to this article. Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Marlena's Bistro owner at center of 'strange' appeals court case

Recommended Stories

  • Man accused of pistol-whipping Asian senior humbled by 'much smaller man' in viral fight video

    Omari Garland, the man accused of pistol-whipping and robbing a 70-year-old Asian man in Fairfield last month, allegedly picked a fight with another Asian man at a gym in California. The Train 4 Life Center in Suisun City explained that Garland allegedly walked into the martial arts gym, signed a waiver to train and decided to pick on an opponent not of his own size, according to a post on their Instagram account. The "smaller man" that Garland challenged was Terrance “Wrong Turn” Saeteurn, a pro MMA fighter ranked 132nd in the Pro Men’s Flyweight division in the U.S.

  • California Mom Vanishes After Suddenly Leaving Son’s Game — Could Her Dog Hold Clues To Her Disappearance?

    No one knows why Heidi Planck, a devoted mom, suddenly left her son’s football game at half-time and never returned. But the 38-year-old’s dog Seven — who had been with her at the game — may have provided a vital clue about what happened next. In the months since Planck disappeared on October 17, 2021, her case has caused rampant speculation among the Los Angeles-area community she had called home. “Heidi Planck’s disappearance has been all over the news in Los Angeles and since it’s unsolved an

  • Alex Jones railed against Sandy Hook parents on his broadcast as they testified against him at trial. The jury heard the insults in court.

    Jones called the dad of a Sandy Hook shooting victim "slow" during a broadcast as the father testified against him at his defamation damages trial.

  • Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

    A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense.

  • Professor fired, charged with murder after 18-year-old student killed in parking deck shooting

    Carrolton police say a University of West Georgia professor faces murder charges in connection to the death of an 18-year-old student on Saturday morning.

  • Boston Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Raping Woman Over 3-Day 'Ordeal Of Terror'

    The Boston man accused of kidnapping a young woman and raping her over several days in 2019 has been sentenced to prison. Victor Pena, 42, will spend the next 29-39 years behind bars for the kidnap and rape of Olivia Ambrose, who was rescued from Pena’s home three days after she went missing according to ABC Boston affiliate WCVB. After a six-day trial and just two hours of deliberations, a jury found Pena guilty on Tuesday of one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape for forcing

  • Hollywood Attack: Images of suspects released after woman brutally beaten in parking garage

    Images of the suspects wanted in connection to last weekend's horrific incident that left a woman brutally beaten.

  • I-43 SB lanes closed due to shooting investigation

    The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office was investigating a shooting on I-43 Tuesday.

  • 2 teen boys critical after murder-suicide attempt in Spring, HCSO says

    Family members said the two teens were in a room listening to music when the gunshots went off. Investigators believe the 17-year-old shot the 15-year-old before turning the gun on himself.

  • Alex Jones Gets Scolded During Really Crappy Day in Court

    Briana Sanchez/Pool via ReutersFor a man so up in arms about being thrust in front of a “kangaroo court,” Alex Jones appears to be trying his hardest to make a mockery of the ongoing defamation suit brought against him by Sandy Hook parents. The final afternoon of testimony in Jones’ two-week trial got off to a rocky start on Tuesday, with the judge presiding over the Austin case reprimanding the the notorious conspiracy theorist as he appeared to chew something in court.“Spit your gum out, Mr.

  • Ahmaud Arbery pursuer seeks leniency in hate crimes sentence

    The white man who initiated the neighborhood chase that resulted in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery is asking a federal judge to show leniency when he's sentenced next week for a federal hate crime conviction. While Greg McMichael deserves “a substantial period of incarceration,” his defense attorney said in a legal filing, he should be spared a life sentence — though he has already been sentenced to life without parole on a separate murder conviction. McMichael also wants the judge to transfer him to a federal prison so that he avoids serving time for Arbery's murder in Georgia's state prison system, which can't ensure his safety from attacks by other inmates, the lawyer said.

  • No charges for officer who pepper-sprayed Army lieutenant

    The prosecutor's findings are the latest fallout from a confrontation involving two police officers and a uniformed military officer that drew outrage and national attention to the small town of Windsor, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southeast of Richmond. The man who was pulled over, Caron Nazario, was never charged. Video of the December 2020 traffic stop surfaced in April 2021 after Nazario sued in federal court, alleging that his constitutional rights were violated.

  • Texas trial begins for man accused of killing his daughters

    A man who evaded arrest for more than 12 years after being accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in a taxi parked near a Dallas-area hotel was “obsessed with possession and control,” a prosecutor said Tuesday during opening statements of his capital murder trial. “He controlled what they did, who they talked to, who they could be friends with, if they and who they could date," prosecutor Lauren Black said. Yaser Said, 65, is accused of killing 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said on New Year’s Day in 2008.

  • Emerging crime capitals of America: These cities have the highest murders per capita

    Major U.S. cities ranging from New Orleans to Rochester, New York, have the highest murder rates per 100,000 people, according to an analysis of June police data.

  • Man filmed dragging a woman inside a bar's restroom puts spotlight back on gender-based violence in China

    A man who was captured on surveillance camera forcibly dragging a woman into a toilet stall at a bar in Henan province, China, has been arrested. The 27-year-old man, surnamed Li, was recorded trying to restrain a woman and prevent her from leaving a stall at a bathroom at the Max Club in Zhongmu County on July 16. As seen in the video, the woman manages to escape his grasp; however, Li grabs her hair and tries to drag her back in as she grabs onto another man outside the stall.

  • Mystikal Arrested for Rape

    The 51-year-old rapper is also facing charges domestic abuse -- strangulation and robbery. Mystikal Arrested for Rape Alex Young

  • Marshall gynecologist faces additional sexual assault charges as more patients come forward

    Three women have come forward and accused Dr. Mark Walker of sexually assaulting them. Walker is currently awaiting trial in a separate sexual assault case.

  • Woman stabs sister with a screwdriver during fight over food, Alabama cops say

    Authorities were called to do a welfare check.

  • Carnival Cruise Line Ordered To Pay $10 Million In Damages After Crew Member Sexually Assaulted Passenger

    A jury in federal court found that Carnival Cruise Line owes at least $10 million in damages to a woman who claimed a crew member sexually assaulted her.

  • 70-year-old Asian woman brutally beaten, robbed twice by 4 juveniles in SF apartment complex

    A 70-year-old Asian woman was brutally beaten and robbed twice by four juveniles in broad daylight at her apartment complex in San Francisco. The woman, identified as Mrs. Ren, was approached by four juveniles who asked her for the time in the hallway of her apartment complex on July 31. “They search my body and I quickly realize they’re up to no good,” Mrs. Ren told ABC 7.