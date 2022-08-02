Appeals court hears arguments in 'strange' case involving Marlena's Bistro owner

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney refused to close her business, Marlena's Bistro and Pizzeria, in Holland, even after the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development pulled her food license in January 2021.

LANSING — A state appeals court panel heard arguments Tuesday in what a judge called the "strange" case of a Holland restaurateur who was jailed last year after repeatedly defying pandemic-related health mandates.

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney refused to close her business, Marlena's Bistro and Pizzeria, in Holland, even after the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development pulled her food license in January 2021.

She spent four nights in the Ingham County Jail after a judge found her in contempt during a March 19, 2021, arraignment in Ingham County Circuit Court. She was released after closing the restaurant and paying a $15,000 fine.

"We're seeking fundamental fairness and due process," Robert Baker, an attorney for Pavlos-Hackney, told the appeals court panel on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Pavlos-Hackney refused to comment for this article.

Pavlos-Hackney has contended the contempt proceedings were flawed and that a transcript was riddled with errors. She also said the court refused to provide a video recording of the hearing or provide relief from the contempt finding once she complied with the state's demands.

During oral arguments Tuesday, the three-judge appeals panel focused on whether the $15,000 fine amounted to a criminal punishment in what the circuit judge characterized as a civil matter.

The fine was kept by the court, and MDARD received none of it, an assistant attorney general told the judges. None of the money was returned to Pavlos-Hackney, even though she ultimately complied with the orders, attorneys said.

Judge Brock Swartzle, the panel's chair, said the fines component makes the case "a little more criminal in appearance." He later described the case as "an interesting legal puzzle to solve."

The assistant attorney general said the contempt case was a civil matter, even if the fine appears to be punitive.

One of the court's possible options: Send the case back to circuit court to determine whether the fine was meant to be civil or criminal, judges indicated.

The court did not provide a timeline for when it will issue a ruling.

MDARD initially suspended Pavlos-Hackney's food license for failing to follow COVID-19-related emergency orders, including a restaurant shutdown in November 2020, followed by a refusal to abide by mask-wearing, social-distancing and capacity restrictions.

The restaurant reopened in September 2021 after a six-month closure.

The case became a rallying cry for people who opposed the state's handling of the pandemic, particularly emergency health orders. Hundreds of supporters rallied at Pavlos-Hackney's restaurant after her arrest, and some state legislators held a news conference to call for her release.

In the months since, Marlena's Bistro has become a touchpoint for far-right candidates, including gubernatorial hopefuls Ryan Kelley and Tudor Dixon.

— Holland Sentinel reporter Cassandra Lybrink contributed to this article. Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Marlena's Bistro owner at center of 'strange' appeals court case