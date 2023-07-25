Appeals court: Homicide case can continue in Vigo Superior 6

Jul. 25—A teenager accused of fatally shooting 15-year-old Chloe Carrol of Terre Haute in July 2021 can be tried in adult court, according to an appellate court decision issued Tuesday morning.

The Indiana Court of Appeals filed a decision denying an attempt of Montez Ellington Jr.'s defense to have the case dismissed in Vigo County Superior Court. The defense had argued the court lacked jurisdiction.

Ellington faces charges of murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and possession of a firearm without a license.

Ellington, 15 at the time of the shooting and now 17, was waived into adult court in 2022. In Vigo Superior Court 6, Judge Michael Lewis denied a motion to dismiss.

Vigo County proceedings then were stayed, or placed on hold, until the Indiana Court of Appeals considered the defense's interlocutory, or mid-case, appeal.

"The superior court did not abuse its discretion in denying the motion to dismiss for lack of subject-matter jurisdiction over the defendant," the court wrote in Tuesday's decision.

In a news release, Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt, "We continue to seek justice in this case for everyone that was in the car that night, including the family of Chloe Carroll."

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. July 23, 2021, Terre Haute police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 13th and Poplar streets, where officers learned there had been a shooting outside a gas station and convenience store.

Near 19th and Poplar streets, officers found a maroon GMC Acadia SUV with a driver-side rear window broken out. They determined Carroll, a passenger in the vehicle, had been shot. She died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Police allege Ellington, from the rear of the gas station, fired five shots in the direction of the parked GMC. His intended target apparently was another juvenile.

Another man has pleaded guilty to charges alleging he provided the stolen firearm used in the fatal shooting.

Cody Scherb, 18, pleaded guilty to dangerous possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony, and theft of a firearm, a Level 6 felony. He is not thought to have been present when Carroll was shot.

Scherb in March of this year was sentenced to six years prison on the firearm possession charge and 2.5 years on the firearm theft charge, with the sentences to run concurrently. He is in custody.

The Ellington defense now has 45 days in which it may ask the Indiana Supreme Court to review the case, should it choose to do so.

No new dates have been set in Vigo County.

Judge Dana J. Kenworth wrote the Court of Appeals decision. Judge Terry A. Crone and Senior Judge Margret G. Robb concurred.

