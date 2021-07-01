Appeals court keeps 30-month drug sentence in place

Jul. 1—INDIANAPOLIS — An Anderson woman who was given an opportunity to stay out of prison will serve the entirety of a 30-month sentence on drug-related charges after the Indiana Court of Appeals upheld the order of a trial judge.

According to the six-page memorandum decision authored by appeals Judge Paul D. Mathias, Sierra Marie Brown pleaded guilty to Level 6 possession of syringe and Level 6 possession of a narcotic drug (heroin) and agreed to a 30-month sentence in the court of former Madison County Judge Thomas Clem.

The prison sentence was stayed pending successful completion of the Madison County Problem Solving Court. However, Brown was terminated from Problem Solving Court because of 16 violations and ordered to serve the 30 months in the Indiana Department of Correction.

Brown argued the trial court had the discretion to order less than the agreed-upon sentence "but failed to recognize that discretion."

"Because the record shows the trial court knew it had discretion but ordered her to serve thirty months in the DOC anyways given the number of violations, Brown's argument fails," the appeals opinion filed Thursday reads.

Brown, who has been diagnosed with addiction, bipolar disorder, multiple personalities and schizophrenia, was assigned to the Madison County Mental Health Court in December 2019. Under the Mental Health Court's guidance, she completed extended outpatient treatment at Aspire and moved to the Stepping Stones halfway house in May 2020.

While in the halfway house, Brown started dating a man who later died in a car accident, after which she did not return to Mental Health Court.

Officials with the Mental Health Court requested Brown's termination from the program in June 2020 as a result of 16 violations, including failure to undergo drug screenings, lying to the judge, failure to attend therapy and associating with felons.

"At an evidentiary hearing held on October 29, Brown admitted all the violations," the opinion reads.

Following that hearing, defense attorneys suggested Brown could argue she shouldn't have to serve the entire 30-month sentence.

"At the sanctions hearing, the State said that if Brown did 'certain things,' like 'home detention with a weekly screen,' it would recommend no DOC time," the opinion reported.

Though the defense counsel and prosecutor were able to agree on the recommendation, Clem did not.

"When looking at your pre-sentence investigation with respect to the IRAS, the Indiana Risk Assessment Score, I've never seen a worse score," Clem said, according to the opinion. "You're high in terms of your risk factors in four (4) out of the seven (7) categories. That's never happened before."

Though Clem ordered Brown to serve the prison sentence, he also recommended her for the Purposeful Incarceration program and said he would consider a sentence modification upon its successful completion.

According to the opinion, there is increasing discussion among the appeals judges as to whether a trial court has the discretion to impose a sentence that is less than what is agreed upon in a plea agreement.

Rebecca R. Bibbs