Appeals court keeps Kernersville man jailed

Sep. 28—A federal appellate court refused Monday to order a Kernersville man released from detention while awaiting trial on charges in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Charles "Charley" Donohoe, 33, the president of a regional chapter of the far-right Proud Boys, has been in custody since his arrest in Kernersville in March. He appealed a U.S. District Court judge's ruling in June that he posed a potential danger to the public if released, but Judges Judith Rogers, Patricia Millett and Gregory Katsas of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia upheld the decision in a judgment filed Monday.

"Appellant has been indicted for six offenses, four of which are felonies, including one with a maximum sentence of twenty years of imprisonment and one designated as a federal crime of terrorism," they wrote. "The district court here found that appellant provided leadership and planning for the Proud Boys in connection with the events at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, helping to coordinate a large group of people and facilitating unlawful conduct. Moreover, the court further found that appellant has both the desire and the technical skill to facilitate other unlawful conduct in the future, to conceal communications from law enforcement, and to destroy evidence of communications."

Federal prosecutors have been building a case alleging that members of two nationalist groups, the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, planned to attack the Capitol in advance of Jan. 6 and orchestrated movements around and inside the Capitol during the riot that followed President Donald Trump's rally against the election results. Dozens of members of the groups have been charged.

The other Proud Boys leaders who were indicted along with Donohoe also have remained in custody since their arrest.