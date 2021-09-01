Appeals court keeps man in prison after he fails to make program's scheduled meetings

Sep. 1—INDIANAPOLIS — A man who said the trial court that sent him to prison acted in an unduly harsh manner was unable to persuade the Indiana Court of Appeals of his position.

According to the opinion authored by appeals Judge Elaine B. Brown, Madison County Circuit Court 6 Judge Mark Dudley did not abuse his discretion when he revoked Michael Love's placement in the program and sent him to prison to serve out the remainder of his sentence.

"A defendant's placement there is a matter of grace and a conditional liberty that is a favor, not a right," Brown wrote in her opinion.

According to the Indiana Department of Correction website, Love is serving his sentence at Putnamville Correctional Facility. His earliest release date is Oct. 16, 2022.

In October 2019, Love was charged with Level 4 felony possession of a firearm by a seriously violent felon. In May 2020, he was charged with level 6 felony domestic battery and Class A misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.

A first-time offender, Love was sentenced under a plea agreement to two years for the domestic battery and one year for resisting law enforcement to be served concurrently with the DOC to be executed through the Continuum of Sanctions program. Those sentences, however, were to be served consecutive to the two-year sentence for intimidation that was to be executed under the Continuum of Sanctions program.

However, by July 27, 2020, deputy Madison County prosecutors filed to terminate the Continuum of Sanctions privilege because of Love's failure to maintain contact with staff, his failure to attend scheduled appointments and because of arrears in fees owed to the Madison County Justice Center.

On March 5, 2021, Samantha Miles, program assistant for home detention through the justice center, testified to the trial court that she had discovered Love had a warrant for his arrest in Henry County for various motor vehicle infractions and misdemeanors.

Love told the trial court he did not appear at the appointments because of the COVID-19 pandemic and his desire to clear up his legal problems in Henry County, according to the appeals court's opinion.

"The whole world stopped," he said.

Love's lawyer argued he should be assigned to work release. However, upon questioning by the trial court, Love said he was disabled and had not worked in years.

Dudley revoked the two years of Continuum of Sanctions.

Love filed a motion for reconsideration arguing that revoking the Continuum of Sanctions was "unduly harsh and tantamount to punishing him for his disability status," the appeals opinion said. His family also told the court Love had an opportunity to work at Goodwill or Man 4 Man, but Dudley denied the motion.

According to the appeals court, placement in a program such as Continuum of Sanctions is at the sole discretion of a trial court.

"We conclude that substantial evidence of probative value support the trial court's decision," according to the opinion.

