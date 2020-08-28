Appeals court lifts order reining in feds in Portland

A divided federal appeals court has lifted a judge’s order preventing federal law enforcement agents in Portland, Ore., from forcing journalists and legal observers from the scene of almost-nightly clashes between authorities and protesters.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order Thursday night temporarily granting the Justice Department’s request to lift a preliminary injunction U.S. District Court Judge Michael Simon imposed last week extending restrictions he placed on federal agents last month.

The panel split, 2-1. Two judges appointed by President Donald Trump, Eric Miller and Daniel Bress, provided the votes to stay the order issued by Simon, a Barack Obama appointee. The dissenting court of appeals judge was Margaret McKeown, a Bill Clinton appointee.

The order from Miller and Bress took particular aim at Simon’s insistence that federal officials allow journalists and legal observers to remain in place when tactical teams seek to clear demonstrations that have been declared illegal. The majority said that requirement appeared to be “without adequate legal basis.”

They also questioned how to determine who qualified for the exemption the judge granted in response to a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union.

“Given the order’s breadth and lack of clarity, particularly in its non-exclusive indicia of who qualifies as ‘Journalists’ and ‘Legal Observers,’ appellants have also demonstrated that, in the absence of a stay, the order will cause irreparable harm to law enforcement efforts and personnel,” the appeals court’s order said.

McKeown, the dissenting judge, said the fact that the restrictions on dispersing and attacking journalists have been in place for more than a month undermined the DOJ’s claims that federal officials were facing imminent harm from the injunction.

“In light of the deferential review accorded to the district court’s factual finding at this stage … including the finding that the injunction would not impair law enforcement operations to protect federal property and personnel, and the fact that a temporary restraining order has been in place since July 23, 2020, the government has failed to meet its burden to demonstrate either an emergency or irreparable harm to support an immediate administrative stay,” she wrote.

The lead attorney on the case for the ACLU, Matthew Borden, expressed disappointment in the decision, but said the group would push on with its case.

“We disagree with the court’s order, which is only temporary and not the final word. We look forward to having a chance to brief the issue on the merits,” Borden said in a statement.

“The freedom of the press protects a democracy from devolving into tyranny," he continued. "Under the First Amendment, press and legal observers must be allowed to document what's happening at protests without being assaulted, shot, detained, or arrested. The government cannot be held to account if there is no one left to document its actions."