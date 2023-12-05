Appeals court makes $26M ruling in tax-credit fight between Holtec and EDA

CAMDEN – Holtec International Inc. has won another victory in its fight over tax credits with the state’s Economic Development Authority.

An appeals court recently ruled the EDA could not withhold a $26 million tax break that had been previously approved to help finance Holtec’s construction of a 600,000-square-foot headquarters complex in Camden’s port district.

The ruling upheld a lower court’s decision in Holtec’s favor in January 2022.

A Holtec lawsuit claimed breach of contract and suggested political motives for the EDA’s refusal to authorize the 2018 tax credit, the second annual payment in an intended 10-year incentive package totaling $260 million.

The EDA argued Holtec’s application for the incentive package had not disclosed a disciplinary action against it.

The Authority also said Holtec, a nuclear technology firm formerly based in Marlton, could not prove it had considered moving its jobs to another state, a requirement under the Grow NJ incentive program.

A three-judge appellate panel rejected the EDA’s arguments in a Nov. 30 decision.

An employee operates a forklift on the campus of Holtec International in Camden on Friday, September 14, 2018.

It supported a “well-reasoned” ruling by Superior Court Judge Robert Lougy in Mercer County, who granted summary judgment to Holtec in January 2022. The ruling essentially found Holtec had proven its case without a trial.

Holtec decisions fault EDA application

Both decisions said the EDA’s application was worded ambiguously, and that Holtec’s disputed answer was accurate under one interpretation.

The appeals court noted Holtec had the legal advantage in any dispute over ambiguity “where the government is party to and the drafter of a contract.”

It also said an EDA employee had “candidly acknowledged” that applicants with “far more serious transgressions” had been approved for tax breaks.

And the decision noted the EDA did not require applicants to provide a written offer from an out-of-state suitor – in Holtec’s case, South Carolina.

“This policy decision was deliberate,” the ruling said. “NJEDA did not want to encourage applicants to engage in negotiations with other states.”

The EDA “is disappointed in the ruling and is considering its options," a spokesperson said.

In a statement, Holtec said it was “pleased” by the decision “affirming in full its rights under the agreement” with the EDA.

“Holtec’s commitment to bringing strong, lasting economic development and high-paying jobs to Camden remains as strong as ever,” it said.

The company’s lawsuit pointed to outside forces in the tax-credit dispute.

Holtec lawsuit claims EDA reacted to outside pressure

"The apparent reason for the EDA's failure stems from public criticism of the Grow program generally,” claimed the lawsuit.

It noted Holtec received its initial credit of $26 million for tax year 2017.

The suit claimed the EDA approved Holtec's 2017 tax credit, but balked in the wake of extensive publicity for a task force appointed to examine incentive programs by Gov. Phil Murphy.

"The task force was critical of the EDA and made allegations against numerous companies (with a clear focus on companies that had invested in Camden) that had received Grow program awards," the lawsuit says.

The task force said Holtec had answered “no” when asked about “debarment by any department, agency, or instrumentality of the state or federal government.”

A debarment restricts a firm from engaging in business with a government entity.

The task force noted the firm had received a 10-day debarment in 2010 from the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Holtec said it believed the debarment item pertained only to current measures, according to the lawsuit, which observed the application did not specify a time period.

The debarment resulted from a 2002 incident involving a Holtec-owned subcontractor, according to the lawsuit.

Holtec changed its answer to "yes" in the wake of the task force report, but the EDA asserted – wrongly, according to the appeals court – that the initial response was a material misrepresentation.

The appeals court also said the EDA had previously been told its application form was unclear.

One applicant in 2012 noted some items on the application were not worded as questions, and others “expressed confusion or frustration,” the decision said.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daly Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Holtec lawsuit says EDA wrongly withheld tax credit for Camden complex