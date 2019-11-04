Appeals court: NYC prosecutor may seek President Donald Trump's tax returns

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump's fight to shield his tax returns and financial records from a local prosecutor was rejected by a federal appeals court Monday, sending the case to an expected showdown in the Supreme Court.

In a narrowly-drawn decision, The New York-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit rejected claims by Trump's lawyers that U.S. presidents have absolute immunity from grand jury investigations of criminal conduct until their terms end. Trump's lawyers had claimed immunity applies even if a president were suspected of shooting someone.

A three-judge appeals panel said the case did not require the court to consider whether the president is legally shielded from indictment and prosecution while in office, nor whether he may be required to produce records for use in a state criminal proceeding.

Instead, the judges said the only question before the court was whether a state may lawfully demand eight years of a president's tax records from a third party for a grand jury investigation while the president is in office.

On that point, the appeals court ruled against Trump.

"The President has not been charged with a crime. The grand jury investigation may not result in an indictment against any person, and even if it does, it is unclear whether the President will be indicted," Chief Judge Robert Katzmann wrote in a decision for the judicial panel.

"Even assuming, without deciding, that a formal criminal charge against the President carries a stigma too great for the Constitution to tolerate, we cannot conclude that mere investigation is so debilitating," he added.

A decision upholding Trump's claim of absolute immunity even from a criminal investigation during his term of office would "exact a heavy toll on our criminal justice system," Katzmann wrote.

Because Trump has not demonstrated he's likely to prevail in the case and hasn't raised "sufficiently serious questions" about the merits of his immunity claim, the judges ruled he was not entitled to a preliminary injunction blocking the investigation.

Jay Sekulow, Trump's lawyer, said the case will be appealed to the Supreme Court.

"The issue raised in this case goes to the heart of our Republic," he said in a written statement. "The constitutional issues are significant.”

Vance's office declined to comment on the ruling.

The judges also overturned the portion of a lower court ruling that dismissed Trump's lawsuit on a jurisdictional issue.

They sent the case back to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York for further proceedings, though they noted the district court and attorneys on both sides may wish to consider whether any further proceedings are necessary.

Raising sweeping constitutional issues, the case marks the first legal test of whether sitting presidents may be targeted by criminal investigations through the court process.

Donald Trump More

Subpoena related to hush money payments

The legal battle poses high personal and political stakes for Trump, who is also fighting to keep his tax returns and financial records away from congressional committees.

In contrast with its significance, the case focuses on what would normally be a routine process — a subpoena for records by a prosecutor investigating suspected illegal payments.

Michael Cohen plea implicated Trump: Michael Cohen said he paid hush money at 'direction' of Trump

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Cyrus Vance issued a subpoena in August to the Trump Organization seeking records and communications related to payments to two women. Vance sought the records in part to determine how the transactions were recorded by the company and whether state laws were violated.