Appeals court orders halt to Xbox mass murder trial while it considers death penalty dispute

Jerome Hunter, front, and Troy Victorino enter the courtroom at the start of their penalty retrial on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

The 5th District Court of Appeal has ordered a halt to the Xbox mass murder trial as it considers prosecutors' request to overturn the judge's decision barring use of the new death penalty statute.

Troy Victorino, 46, and Jerone Hunter, 35, were already convicted and sentenced to death for the 2004 murders. Two other men, Michael Salas and Robert Cannon, were sentenced to mandatory life in prison.

But the death sentences for Victorino and Hunter were subsequently struck down. The State Attorney’s Office is now hoping to again convince a jury to recommend the two men be sentenced to death.

Killed in the massacre were Erin Belanger, 22; Michelle Nathan, 19; Roberto "Tito" Gonzalez, 28; Jonathan Gleason, 17; Francisco "Flaco" Ayo-Roman, 30; and Anthony Vega, 34. A dog was also killed.

The new death penalty law only requires eight jurors to recommend death before a judge can sentence someone to death.

Circuit Judge Randell Rowe III ordered that prosecutors must use the previous law which requires a unanimous jury recommendation.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Appeals court orders halt to Delton Xbox murder trial