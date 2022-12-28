Appeals court orders review of 90-year sentence for Deptford robber

WOODBURY - An appeals court has directed a Gloucester County judge to consider "the overall fairness" of a 90-year sentence imposed on a man for a violent robbery in Sewell.

The two-judge panel upheld the 2018 conviction of 68-year-old Wayne J. Moruzin, who robbed three men at gunpoint at a Deptford printing company in June 2014.

It rejected Moruzin's argument that he was too old to receive a 90-year prison term, but said a sentencing judge had failed to give a required "explicit statement" on the fairness of the lengthy sentence,

According to the ruling, Moruzin bound the printing firm's two partners and robbed them of cell phones, bank cards and car keys.

He also fired a stun gun at an employee who arrived during the holdup, striking the worker in his shoulder.

The worker, who had not yet seen Moruzin, assumed the company's owners had pulled a prank and laughed, the ruling says.

"At that, (Moruzin) stepped in front of (the employee), cursed at him and told (him) this was no joke," it said.

Moruzin then fired a handgun at the employee's feet and demanded he empty his pockets. He held a gun to the worker's head, pushed him to the floor and demanded one of the partners tie up the employee.

"Defendant began pacing around the room and stated he 'didn't want to turn this into a triple murder,'" the Dec. 22 ruling continued.

Moruzin fled in one of the partner’s cars, and the victims freed themselves and called police about 10 minutes later.

Police used the "Find My Phone" app to locate one of the victim's phones in Camden, the ruling says.

Camden County police officers then found the stolen car and arrested Moruzin in the same area, the ruling says.Moruzin was carrying a gun, heroin, cash and car keys.

After his trial in Gloucester County, Superior Court Judge Kevin Smith sentenced Moruzin to consecutive terms of 25 years for the holdup of the employee and 15 years each for the robberies of the partners.

Story continues

He received additional prison time for weapons offenses in connection with the Deptford robbery and for drug, weapons and stolen-property charges brought against him in Camden.

The aggregate sentence of 90 years included a bar on parole for more than 69 years.

As part of his appeal, Moruzin argued his sentence was "manifestly unjust and punitive."

The ruling said the trial judge, who had noted Moruzin's record of 15 prior felony convictions and 13 misdemeanor offenses, “correctly determined … that consecutive sentences were warranted in this matter.”

But it noted Smith did not give a required “explicit statement” about the overall fairness of the sentence.

“For that reason alone, we are constrained to vacate the aggregate sentence and remand for resentencing,” the ruling said.

It noted the state Supreme Court has instructed that older defendants who commit serious crimes "cannot rely on age to avoid an otherwise appropriate sentence."

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Ruling rejects argument that robber, 68, is too old for a 90-year term