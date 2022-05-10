Appeals court orders new trial for Franklinville rink operator
FRANKLIN - An appeals court has ordered a new trial for a man accused of sexual misconduct with a child while running a skating rink here.
The ruling vacated five convictions for Jon J. Carlo, 53, of Franklin, who has been serving a six-year prison term since July 2019.
Carlo, who operated Franklinville Skating Center, was accused of sexually assaulting a girl under age 13 at the Delsea Drive business, among other crimes.
The alleged incidents occurred between November 2014 and July 2015, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.
Tuesday's ruling said Carlo's trial was flawed because a prosecutor's detective was wrongly allowed to express his opinions on the defendant's actions and guilt.
It ordered a retrial on the sexual assault charge, as well as for two charges of endangering the welfare of a child and a single count of showing pornography to a minor.
The decision also threw out a conviction for invasion of privacy. It said that charge requires photography of a person's "intimate parts," but the child photographed by Carlo was clothed.
The decision did not order a retrial on the invasion-of-privacy charge..
The two-judge panel found Prosecutor's Detective Warren Rivell was "mistakenly" allowed to give opinion testimony at Carlo's trial.
For example, it said, Rivell testified a video showed sexual contact occurred while Carlo stood close to a girl performing a handstand.
"Whether the video portrayed sexual contact was solely for the jury to decide without Rivell's opinion," the ruling said.
It said a police officer can testify "about facts observed firsthand," but cannot tell a jury what he or she "believed," "thought," or "suspected."
This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Ruling: Investigator's testimony tainted trial for Jon J. Carlo