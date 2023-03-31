Appeals court overturns Billy Faircloth's decade-old conviction over poor DNA evidence

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals this week overturned Billy Faircloth's 2012 aggravated assault conviction after Travis County prosecutors raised serious concerns about DNA evidence used to secure the guilty sentence.

The 57-year-old, who has served a decade in prison, is the first person released from jail stemming from issues first raised in 2015 over a now-shuttered Austin Police Department DNA lab.

Faircloth's aggravated assault with a deadly weapon conviction was in connection with a Feb. 15, 2011, incident in which a woman said a man attacked her with a brick in a downtown Austin parking garage.

A Travis County jury on Feb. 15, 2012, sentenced Faircloth to 60 years in prison.

However, Travis County state District Judge Selena Alvarenga on Wednesday granted the Travis County district attorney’s office's request to dismiss Faircloth's charges, according to a news release from the Forensic Project, which was created to review Travis County convictions secured with evidence handled by Austin's shuttered DNA lab.

“We are very pleased that the Court of Criminal Appeals ruled in Mr. Faircloth’s favor, granting him much-deserved post-conviction relief,” defense attorney Jane Eggers said.

Before Faircloth's conviction was overturned Wednesday, he had been released from prison. In October, Alvarenga recommended his release.

A team of government-appointed lawyers have been combing through cases like Faircloth’s that were tied to DNA evidence that experts say was incorrectly analyzed.

The Austin Police Department surrendered its lab to state control in 2017, after an audit found the lab was following a procedure that was not scientifically sound. The Texas Department of Public Safety will continue operating the lab through August.

The victim in Faircloth's decade-old case has since died.

During the 2012 trial, issues with the police investigation surfaced.

Two witnesses who ran to the victim's side were never interviewed, and police never showed the victim a lineup of possible suspects to determine if she could identify Faircloth.

The lead detective in the case, William LaCombe, was not called as a witness. In addition, the detective who gathered evidence in the case was placed on restrictive duty after a prosecutor complained to the Austin Police Department's Internal Affairs Unit that he lied on the stand, court documents show.

