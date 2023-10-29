Appeals court overturns decision to invalidate assault weapons ban in California
An appeals court has granted a stay on a lower court decision to invalidate California's ban on assault weapons, which has been in place since 1989.
An appeals court has granted a stay on a lower court decision to invalidate California's ban on assault weapons, which has been in place since 1989.
Washington scored the game-clinching TD four plays later for a 42-33 win.
Upsets can emerge where we least expect them, so we'll have our eye out for major surprises in Week 9.
Shilo Sanders, the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, delivered a huge hit after a reception by UCLA’s Carsen Ryan late in the second quarter.
Some of our fave savings: A Shark vac reduced by over $100, an amazing five-piece cookware set for $70 off, and so, so much more.
The "Cactus Flower" actress opened up about an incident in which she encountered a group of aliens.
In this issue of WiR, we cover the California DMV suspending Cruise's robotaxi permit, doing expenses in VR, the Apple Watch's best new feature going live and an e-commerce startup founded by an ex-PayPal exec that aims to give customers more control over their shopping data. Elsewhere, we spotlight the victims of Okta's latest hack, Carta's CEO trying to head off bad press, the latest from the FTX trial and Rivian winning the longest off-road competition in the U.S. Cruising no more: The California Department of Motor Vehicles on Tuesday suspended Cruise’s deployment and driverless testing permits, ending the GM self-driving car subsidiary’s robotaxi operations in San Francisco.
Fury was dropped for just the seventh time in his pro career, but was able to win enough rounds to stay undefeated against the former UFC champion who was making his boxing debut.
Oregon kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive with a big road win over Utah.
The final play of the first half of USC's game vs. Cal came right before the third quarter started.
Green injured his ankle during a pickup game ahead of training camp.
Ramsey is reportedly expected to start, but the CB denied a similar report recently.
Here's how to watch the Oregon vs. Utah game this week, plus the rest of the Week 9 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch the Georgia vs. Florida game this week, plus the rest of the Week 9 college football schedule.
Is it legal for college football teams to scout CFP semifinal games in person? It was last season, after some confusion and discussion. That's no longer the case.
This spooky season, why not tackle the terrifying timeline of 'The Conjuring' Universe?
The Oscar-winning actress discussed how her doctors dismissed her pain until they determined she was having a stroke.
Jude Bellingham has taken Spain by storm, and punctuated his first Clásico with a world-class goal and a late winner that earned Real Madrid a 2-1 victory over Barcelona.
Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian gets behind the wheel for a first drive.
A Lodge skillet, personal blender, a dishwasher magnet that just might save your marriage — these are the most useful kitchen items you didn't know you needed.
Threads will make an API available to developers...eventually.