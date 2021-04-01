Appeals court overturns 'peeping Tom' convictions for Surf Pines man

Nicole Bales, The Daily Astorian, Ore.
·2 min read

Mar. 31—The Oregon Court of Appeals has overturned the convictions of a Surf Pines man who was found guilty of several charges tied to "peeping Tom" incidents in his neighborhood.

Kirk Richard Cazee, 59, was sentenced to more than 35 years in prison in 2018 after a Circuit Court jury found him guilty of peering through bedroom windows and recording videos of residents during private moments. He was convicted on six counts of using a child in a display of sexual conduct, eight counts of invasion of personal privacy, five counts of stalking and four counts of criminal trespass.

The appeals court found that there was not probable cause to obtain a search warrant for Cazee's cellphone because no one ever saw him holding a cellphone or using one during his crimes.

Over 7,200 photographs and 70 videos, including some of teenage girls engaging in sexual activity, were found on Cazee's cellphone. More warrants were obtained after the evidence from the cellphone was discovered, which led to more incriminating evidence.

The Court of Appeals ruled that Judge Dawn McIntosh should have granted Cazee's attempts to suppress that evidence. The appeals court also found that the judge should have granted a motion for judgment of acquittal on the six counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.

District Attorney Ron Brown said that without the evidence from Cazee's cellphone, the prosecution is unable to corroborate the victims' statements to find him guilty of the crimes. He plans to move to dismiss the case.

Brown expressed frustration with the appeals court's opinion, and also the state Department of Justice for not appealing the decision to the Oregon Supreme Court.

"It's one thing to take a case to trial and the jury decides that the evidence isn't there, at least you got your shot, your day in court, your chance to argue it," he said. "But when you lose it on appeal like that and they just gut the entire case ...

"I feel particularly for the victims and the cops because they worked their tails off and we've got nothing to show for it. We got three years in prison to show for it, but we don't have any criminal convictions to show for it.

"I still think it was a good search. I still think it was a good prosecution, and I'm just astounded by the outcome."

Cazee's attorney, Andy Simrin, chose not to comment.

There is still a pending federal case against Cazee that was filed following his trial in 2018.

He was indicted in U.S. District Court in Portland on six counts of production of child pornography, two counts of transportation of child pornography, one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Recommended Stories

  • 7 convicted in Hong Kong over 2019 pro-democracy protests

    Seven pro-democracy advocates were convicted Thursday for organizing and participating in an unlawful assembly during massive anti-government protests in 2019, as Hong Kong continues its crackdown on dissent. The seven activists include media tycoon and founder of the Apple Daily tabloid Jimmy Lai, as well as 82-year-old Martin Lee, a veteran of the city’s democracy movement. Lai had already held without bail on other charges related to his pro-democracy activities.

  • Chinese city on border with Myanmar reports more COVID cases

    Health authorities in China's southwestern Yunnan province on Thursday reported six new COVID-19 cases in Ruili amid efforts to contain a fresh outbreak in the city bordering Myanmar. Home quarantine, restrictions on exiting the city, and mass testing started on Wednesday after authorities reported an outbreak of six COVID cases and three asymptomatic patients - those infected but do not show symptoms. Two of the latest six COVID patients and 10 of the 23 new asymptomatic patients in Ruili are Myanmar citizens, the Health Commission of Yunnan Province said in a statement.

  • Jury in the trial of police officer accused of raping woman fail to reach verdict

    PC Michael Darbyshire, 55, had gone on trial charged with one count of rape and five counts of sexual assault.

  • ICC judges uphold ex-Congolese militia leader's war crimes conviction

    Appeals judges at the International Criminal Court upheld on Tuesday the conviction of former Congolese militia leader Bosco Ntaganda for war crimes and crimes against humanity, and confirmed his 30-year jail sentence. "Having rejected mister Ntaganda's grounds of appeal in their entirety, the appeals chamber hereby confirms the trial chamber's sentencing judgment," presiding judge Howard Morrison said.

  • Congress embarks on epic battle over Biden infrastructure plan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Congress is poised for a long battle over President Joe Biden's infrastructure investment plan as Democrats argue with Republicans and among themselves over the $2 trillion cost and how the money should be parceled out in coming years. Democrats, with effective control of the Senate and a slim majority in the House of Representatives aim to deliver a final bill for the Democratic president to sign into law between July 4 and early September. They have said they want Republican support for the plan, but have also pledged to move unilaterally if they cannot make prompt progress.

  • Russia: Navalny on hunger strike to protest prison treatment

    Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Wednesday he has started a hunger strike to protest authorities’ failure to provide proper treatment for his back and leg pains. In a statement posted on Instagram, Navalny complained about prison officials’ refusal to give him the right medicines and to allow his doctor to visit him behind bars. The 44-year-old Navalny, who is President Vladimir Putin’s most outspoken domestic opponent, was arrested in January upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

  • Nickole Jones Dies: Emmy-Nominated ‘Big Little Lies’, ‘Young Sheldon’ Hairstylist Was 45

    Nickole Jones, an Emmy-nominated hairstylist whose work was seen on the women of Big Little Lies and the kids of Young Sheldon, died March 25 of cancer in Los Angeles. She was 45. Her death was announced by her friend and colleague Anya Brewster, the ESPN hair and makeup department head. A touching Instagram tribute […]

  • Blinken reaffirms Trump-era ruling on Hong Kong autonomy

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday reaffirmed a determination made last year by the Trump administration that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous and remains undeserving of special treatment by the United States. In a notice sent to Congress, Blinken said China had continued to “dismantle” Hong Kong’s autonomy since his predecessor, Mike Pompeo, first made the determination in May 2020. As a result, Blinken said, the former British colony does not warrant U.S. trade and financial perks it had enjoyed since it reverted to Chinese rule in 1997 with a pledge from Beijing that it would enjoy significant autonomy for 50 years.

  • Texas Motor Speedway still has a ‘no-go zone,’ IndyCar drivers say following test

    Here’s what the drivers thought about the track’s condition and the weekend doubleheader in May.

  • Biden tells migrants to stay put. Central Americans hear a different message

    LA TÉCNICA, GUATEMALA (Reuters) - Maritza Hernández arrived at this remote Guatemalan village exhausted, with two young kids in tow and more than a thousand miles left to travel. "I heard news they are letting children in," said Hernández, explaining she planned to cross the U.S. border in Texas and seek asylum. The number of immigrant families apprehended by U.S. agents along the southern border nearly tripled in February from a month earlier to about 19,000 people.

  • 12 transgender models who are changing the industry

    Leyna Bloom became the first transgender woman of color to be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

  • Junta's foes woo ethnic allies with new Myanmar constitution

    Opponents of Myanmar’s military government declared the country’s 2008 constitution void and put forward an interim replacement charter late Wednesday in a major political challenge to the ruling junta. The moves, while more symbolic than practical, could help woo the country's armed ethnic militias to ally themselves with the mass protest movement against the military's seizure of power in February. The actions were taken by the CRPH, an underground, self-styled alternative government established by elected lawmakers who were not allowed to take their seats when the military staged the coup and ousted and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

  • New photos from Mars: NASA's Ingenuity helicopter stretches its legs, while the Curiosity rover stars in a selfie

    Two sets of photos taken on Mars recently showcase NASA's growing efforts to explore the red planet.

  • Overload: Poland struggles to cope as COVID deaths hit 2021 record

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland sought to ease pressure on hospitals in one of its hardest hit regions on Wednesday as COVID-related deaths hit a 2021 record. As case numbers soar with the spread of a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus first identified in Britain, Poland's health service has been driven to the brink, with some regions close to running out of ventilators. Health Ministry data showed that on Monday there was one ventilator available in Silesia, an industrial southern region with a population of some 4.5 million people.

  • Church of England head says: Meghan did not have a secret royal wedding

    Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has contradicted British royal Meghan's claim that she married Britain's Prince Harry several days before the official lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle in 2018. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, told Oprah Winfrey in an interview earlier this month that she wed Queen Elizabeth's grandson in a secret ceremony officiated over by the Archbishop a few days before the Windsor event, which was held in a glare of royal pomp and pageantry.

  • H&M releases new statement following Xinjiang controversy, says China is a 'very important market'

    The fashion retailer released a new statement dated March 31, that said that China was a "very important market."

  • Here’s what marijuana actually does to your body and brain

    As of Election Day 2020, 1 in 3 Americans live in a state where adults can legally buy cannabis. Here's what we know about the drug.

  • World's last Blockbuster more popular after Netflix show

    The Blockbuster video rental store in Bend, Oregon, soared to international fame when it became the last such franchise on Earth two years ago. Now, a new Netflix documentary called “The Last Blockbuster” brought even more interest in the form of visitors, mail and online orders to the unassuming location in a central Oregon strip mall 170 miles east of Portland. In the backroom, staff members have been busy packaging thousands of online orders for Blockbuster T-shirts, hats and face masks, which are all made by Bend businesses.

  • 'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler declined Oscars membership in 2016 because he doesn't 'buy into' awards

    Ryan Coogler is nominated for an Academy Award this year as a producer on "Judas and The Black Messiah" but still remains a nonmember.

  • Obama staffers amazed at how 'different' Biden's approach to stimulus is

    "This is just incredibly different," says Heidi Shierholz, an Obama DOL veteran. Other staffers from the last Democratic administration agree.