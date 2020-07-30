Appeals court will rehear Michael Flynn case, a rare move after 3-year legal, political saga

WASHINGTON – A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., has agreed to rehear the case of Michael Flynn, a move that could resume the challenge to the Justice Department's controversial decision to abandon its prosecution of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser.

In a 2-1 decision last month, a three-judge panel from the appeals court ordered U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan to dismiss the case against Flynn, who pleaded guilty in 2017 to making false statements to the FBI and later reversed course, claiming he was innocent all along. The ruling was applauded by both Flynn's attorneys and the Justice Department, which has sought to dismiss the case.

The full appeals court on Thursday granted a request from Sullivan to rehear the case and scheduled oral arguments for Aug. 11.

Rehearing a case that had already been ruled on is very rare, a request granted only in proceedings that involve "a question of exceptional importance" and when the court feels the need to "maintain uniformity" in its decisions.

President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn arrives for his sentencing at the U.S. District Court in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. More

The development is the latest in the Flynn case, which began three years ago as a seemingly straightforward prosecution of a defendant who admitted lying to the FBI but has devolved into a politically fraught and tangled saga that recently pitted one branch of government against another.

Sullivan, who has been overseeing Flynn's case for three years, had appointed a third party, known as an amicus, to challenge the Justice Department's motion to dismiss the case and to determine whether Flynn had committed perjury for claiming he is innocent of a crime to which he had previously pleaded guilty.

The move set off an unusual legal battle in the appeals court, where both the defense and prosecution wanted to dismiss the case while the presiding judge – himself represented by an attorney – argued he's entitled to scrutinize the Justice Department's motives for dropping the prosecution.

In the ruling last month ordering Sullivan to dismiss the case, Trump-appointed D.C. Circuit Court Judge Neomi Rao, called Sullivan's actions "unprecedented intrusions on individual liberty" and on the Justice Department's prosecutorial powers.

Rao described Sullivan's decision to appoint an amicus a "mistaken understanding" of a judge's role. Sullivan's intent to "scrutinize the reasoning and motives of the Department of Justice constitute irreparable harms that cannot be remedied on appeal," said Rao.

The case, Rao said, is about whether a judge may prolong a prosecution by appointing a third party and probing the government's motives: "On that, both the Constitution and cases are clear: He may not."

"The court has appointed one private citizen to argue that another citizen should be deprived of his liberty regardless of whether the Executive Branch is willing to pursue the charges," Rao wrote.

Sullivan's attorney, in the request for the full court to reexamine the ruling, said the panel's decision circumvents Supreme Court precedent about separation of powers between the judiciary and executive branches of government.

"The panel’s decision threatens to turn ordinary judicial process upside down. It is the district court’s job to consider and rule on pending motions, even ones that seem straightforward. This Court, if called upon, reviews those decisions – it does not preempt them," the attorney, Beth Wilkinson, wrote.