Appeals court reinstates negligence suit against Royal Caribbean over teen's 2015 rape

A federal appeals court reinstated a lawsuit alleging Royal Caribbean was negligent in the case of an underage girl who says she was gang raped.

Less than two weeks after an Indiana family blamed Royal Caribbean for their toddler's fatal 11-story fall from one of its ship in Puerto Rico, the cruise line must now answer allegations it was negligent in the case of an underage girl who says she was plied with alcohol and gang raped on one of its ships in December 2015.

Reversing a lower court's decision to dismiss, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Florida ruled Wednesday that a lawsuit against Royal Caribbean can proceed since the plaintiff provided sufficient grounds that the cruise line "breached its duty of care" to her, contributing to her injuries.

The woman, identified as K.T. in the lawsuit, said that nearly a dozen men bought her multiple rounds of alcoholic drinks in public areas of the ship. She said she was 15 at the time.

The decision notes serious allegations brought forth in the lawsuit: "They plied her with enough alcohol that she became 'highly intoxicated,' 'obviously drunk, disoriented, and unstable,' and 'obviously incapacitated. The group of nearly a dozen men then steered her 'to a cabin where they brutally assaulted and gang raped her.'”

The lawsuit then alleged that although the underage drinking unfolded in plain sight of Royal Caribbean employees and security cameras, they did nothing to stop the men from getting her drunk or taking her to the cabin where she says she was raped.

The appeals court reinstated the suit, writing, "In sum, the complaint has sufficiently alleged that because Royal Caribbean’s crew members did nothing to prevent the large group of men from plying K.T. with enough alcohol to incapacitate her and did nothing to stop those men from leading her away to a private cabin. ... But for Royal Caribbean’s breach of its duties of care to K.T. she would not have been brutalized and gang raped."

Their opinion also added that a cruise line owes its passengers a 'duty to warn of known dangers' aboard its ship – such as rapes and sexual assaults.

The court pointed out that since 2010, cruise lines have been "required to keep records of all complaints about certain crimes — including sexual assault and rape — that occur aboard any of their ships during a cruise 'that embarks or disembarks passengers in the United States'" and to report them to the FBI and Department of Transportation.

The court concluded, "We are talking about negligence in failing to act to prevent a foreseeable or known danger," the court wrote, noting that if the allegations in the lawsuit can be proven, then Royal Caribbean is "liable for its negligence and that of its crew."

Royal Caribbean spokesman Owen Torres declined to comment on the decision because the case is pending.

However, he stressed, "We do take this allegation very seriously. The safety and security of our guests is our top priority."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Royal Caribbean: Lawsuit reinstated vs. cruise line over teen's rape