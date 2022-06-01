Appeals court rejects gun permit for 'combative or aggressive' Bridgewater man

TRENTON – A state appellate court upheld the denial of a gun permit to a Bridgewater man because of his "combative and aggressive behaviors."

John O'Farrell, 32, lost his appeal of a ruling by Superior Court Judge Peter Tober that upheld the July 30, 2020 decision by Bridgewater Police Chief Paul Payne to deny O'Farrell's permit application.

The chief, according to court papers, cited O'Farrell's involvement in "adversarial interactions with police and dangerous behavior in the community," adding O'Farrell had a "pattern of dangerous, volatile behavior while having issues with intoxicants" which presented "a clear risk to public safety."

The background report on O'Farrell, court papers say, found two juvenile arrests and four incidents as an adult, including an alleged 2019 assault at a pizzeria, another 2019 incident involving a drunken altercation and a 2012 incident of drunkenness at a New Year's party.

O'Farrell appealed the chief's decision to Superior Court. In testimony before Tober, O'Farrell acknowledged that his conduct led police to respond to several verbal and physical incidents which involved drinking, court papers say.

Based on O'Farrell's own testimony, the judge, while noting the majority of charges against O'Farrell were dismissed, said the history of public intoxication and physical records "detail a narrative of Mr. O'Farrell being combative or aggressive."

The judge said "it is not in the best interest of the public health, safety or welfare" to grant O'Farrell's appeal of the chief's decision.

In its seven-page ruling, the appellate court upheld the judge's ruling, saying Tober followed procedures and "comported with statutory and decisional law."

"We are satisfied there is ample credible evidence supporting the judge's decision," the appellate court wrote, adding that Tober based his decision on "O'Farrell's own testimony regarding his past belligerent and volatile behaviors."

