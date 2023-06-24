Appeals court reverses contempt conviction for Rio Arriba lawyer

Jun. 23—The New Mexico Court of Appeals has reversed a contempt of court conviction for Rio Arriba County attorney Sheri Raphaelson, a former state district judge who was accused in 2020 of violating the state Supreme Court's COVID-19 protocols during the height of the pandemic.

The appeals court found there was insufficient evidence to support the conviction.

Raphaelson was "at most in indirect contempt," Judge Shammara Henderson wrote in a memorandum opinion issued Thursday and signed off on by fellow appellate judges Kristina Bogardus and Jacqueline Medina.

"I agree with the Court of Appeals that the District Court judge did not apply the law right," Raphaelson said Friday. "I said it at the time, when [state District Judge Maria Sanchez-Gagne] was finding me in contempt of court, and the Court of Appeals confirmed that."

Sanchez-Gagne had called a mistrial in a murder case and found Raphaelson in contempt — ordering her to pay a $1,000 fine plus jury services costs of $2,580 — in July 2020 after determining the attorney had broken the rules when she entered a courthouse in Tierra Amarilla 11 days after she had come in contact with someone infected with the coronavirus.

The Supreme Court's rules, which have since been lifted, barred anyone from entering the courthouse within 14 days of exposure to a person who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Raphaelson said at the time she'd disclosed her contact with COVID-19 patients, "in her capacity as a midwife," to the Rio Arriba County sheriff's deputy who was screening people entering courthouse for jury selection ahead of a murder trial for Mark Hice, a man who later was convicted in the high-profile 2018 shooting death of 18-year-old Cameron Martinez. She had been admitted to the courthouse without remark, Raphaelson said.

It wasn't until she casually mentioned her volunteer work with patients to then-Deputy District Attorney Blake Nichols during a break later in the day that it became an issue, she said.

Raphaelson argued she had no intention of hiding her activities from the court, and she didn't believe she was putting others at risk because she had been wearing full personal protective gear during her work with patients.

"Medically, this wouldn't even be considered exposure," she said at the time. "I was just trying to give complete answers."

Raphaelson said Friday the state could appeal the ruling, but if it doesn't, the fines she paid likely will be refunded to her as soon as the paperwork is processed.

A spokeswoman for the New Mexico Attorney General's Office wrote in an email Friday the agency is "reviewing yesterday's opinion," and would provide an update if the office decided to "file anything in the Supreme Court."