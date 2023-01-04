Appeals court reverses local decision to grant Evansville man new murder trial

EVANSVILLE — The Indiana Court of Appeals reversed an opinion from 2021 in which Vanderburgh County Circuit Court Judge David Kiely granted a new trial for an Evansville man convicted of murder and attempted murder.

A jury convicted Elijah Parchman in November 2020 on charges related to a shooting in 2019 that killed one person and injured another. Bobby Minor, 32, died of his injuries, and Ikeem Minor, then 26, was shot twice but survived.

Kiely found Parchman was denied a fair trial due to the failure by prosecutors to provide the entire criminal history for Ikeem Minor, who was a key witness in the trial. The prosecution provided his adult record, but not his juvenile record.

The appeals court disagreed. The judges acknowledged that the juvenile record was impeachment evidence, so the decision to reverse the opinion was made based on if this was prejudicial to Parchman.

The opinion states evidence is only material if it could have changed the result of the trial.

Ultimately, they found the evidence, which was a conviction more than 10 years old, was "negligible, at best."

