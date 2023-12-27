Appeals court reverses ruling on lakefront dispute in Lake Chemung subdivision

A three-judge Michigan Court of Appeals panel has reversed a Livingston County ruling on lakefront rights in a subdivision on Lake Chemung.

GENOA TWP. — A three-judge Michigan Court of Appeals panel has reversed a Livingston County ruling on lakefront rights in a subdivision on Lake Chemung.

Some "back lot" homeowners in the Glen Echo subdivision near Howell were ordered by Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty in March 2022 to remove docks, boat mooring, and other property from a portion of the lakeshore.

Hatty ruled that only "front lot" owners — those closest to the lake without other homes in between — have "riparian" rights to the waterfront in front of their homes.

A group of unhappy homeowners fought the decision, arguing land around the lakeshore was intended as a community park to be used equally by all subdivision residents, as identified on the original 1921 subdivision plat map.

More: Howell subdivision residents divided by Lake Chemung 'park' ruling

Hatty's order didn't ban back lot homeowners from using the lakeshore altogether, but established strict limits. He determined front lot owners alone were allowed to have docks, boat moorings, fire rings, picnic tables and other semi-permanent structures in front of their homes, and launch motorized watercraft from the shore there, according to court documents.

Meanwhile, back lot owners could launch non-motorized watercraft, swim, fish, set up a picnic for the day, and walk along the lakeshore, but couldn't drive small vehicles, such as ATVs, or disrupt front lot owners.

Appeals court judges reversed that decision, finding no one has complete ownership of the lakeshore where a park easement exists. They vacated Hatty's judgement and a permanent injunction, and remanded the case back to determine the scope of the easement.

"Appellants first argue the trial court erred by ruling (front lot) owners are the fee owners of the park areas abutting the lakeshore," the opinion dated Dec. 21 reads. "We agree. Michigan case law establishes that all lot owners have an irrevocable easement to the park. Neither the plat language nor the facts of this case support the conclusion that any lot owner has fee ownership of the park areas."

The judges did not rule on whether the scope of the easement includes installing docks, mooring boats, or any riparian rights. That question will return to the lower court.

A neighborhood dispute

Problems began after homeowner Matt Ikle purchased property on the lake and built a house. The property was previously the site of several rental units until it was destroyed in 2009. After the fire, some subdivision residents placed docks and the site became a location for gatherings, including large parties.

Ikle, a county planning commissioner, previously told The Daily when he asked some residents to remove docks and stop mooring boats there, he was met with foul language and harassment. He said, on one occasion, a resident drove up on an ATV and yelled profanities, and another did a "lawn job" with a truck, after Ikle marked the property off with ropes during a firework celebration.

Ikle's original suit in 2018 only named a few subdivision residents as defendants. But following a motion made by the defendant homeowners' attorney at the time, the court ordered the suit be applied to the entire subdivision and Genoa Township. The township was later removed from the suit.

Back lot homeowner Daniel Goebel, one of the defendants named in the original suit, installed a dock for his boat on the property, he previously told The Daily. Ikle had the dock removed following Hatty's ruling.

Goebel and other back lot owners argued the judge's ruling essentially created two classes of homeowners that didn't previously exist.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

The appeals judges conceded plat dedication of the park area "is ambiguous because it does not identify the permitted uses of the park areas."

"It would be improper for us to decide the scope of the easement, as appellants request, because this court does not make factual findings. ... Further, the evidence regarding the traditional and historical use of the park areas is not so clear-cut that reasonable minds could not differ on the outcome."

That question will return to Hatty.

— Contact reporter Jennifer Eberbach at jeberbach@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Appeals court reverses ruling on lakefront dispute in Lake Chemung subdivision